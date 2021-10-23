Ibovespa companies lose BRL 273 billion in value in turbulent week; Petrobras leads, down BRL 30 billion

SAO PAULO – The week was quite troubled for the Ibovespa, with the index closing at a drop of 7.28%, the worst in the period since March 2020. With this, the market value of the companies that are part of the index had a drop from BRL 273.24 billion, from BRL 4.027 trillion at the end of last Friday (15) to BRL 3.753 trillion at the end of this Friday (22), according to a survey carried out by the consulting firm Economática.
From the speech of Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, asking for a “licence” of R$ 30 billion to spend in order to make Aid Brazil viable, the stampede of secretaries in the portfolio due to the change in the spending ceiling rule, giving this greater space for the government spending and rumors of the minister’s departure, the scenario for the Brazilian economy has undergone a strong deterioration in recent days, which affected several assets on the Stock Exchange.
Although President Jair Bolsonaro’s expressions of support for the Economy Minister have quelled rumors about Guedes’ resignation this Friday, easing losses in Brazilian shares, they were not enough to quell the worsening of expectations.
The dollar ended the week up 3.2%, quoted at R$5.63, with investors looking for protection with “safer assets”. The American currency came to operate above R$ 5.75 at the most acute moment of risk aversion.
Meanwhile, to face the worsening fiscal situation, the Central Bank must intensify the pace of the Selic increase, currently at 6.25% a year, according to economists. “There is no free lunch: the end of the spending ceiling will affect GDP and inflation”, highlighted Credit Suisse in a report.
In this environment, in terms of market value, in the week, blue chip shares such as Petrobras (PETR3, BRL 27.90, -7.49%; PETR4, BRL 27.18, -8.18%) and Vale (VALE3, R$ 76.08, -5.70%) had the biggest losses, although they did not have the biggest percentage drop.
Petrobras lost around BRL 30.376 billion in market value in the period, going from BRL 390.276 billion to BRL 359.9 billion, while Vale lost BRL 23.173 billion, going from BRL 406.44 billion in value to R$383.27 billion.
The mining company’s roles were also shaken by the fall of the commodity amid new restrictions in China, and in the case of the oil company, also by political news. On the eve, it should be noted, Petrobras shares came to fall sharply shortly after Bolsonaro spoke of diesel aid for truck drivers without giving further details (later softening with more information about the program) amid the rise in fuel prices.
However, it is worth mentioning, Bolsonaro gave more details about what would be the aid of R$ 400 until the end of 2022 to help truck drivers bear the cost of the increase in diesel and went back to talking about an increase in the price of fuel.
The president also acknowledged that Petrobras should again raise fuel prices at refineries in the coming weeks, reinforcing the state-owned price policy. “We don’t have a crystal ball, we know that by increasing the price of oil abroad and with the variation of the dollar in here, a readjustment has to be fulfilled in a few days by Petrobras,” added the President of the Republic.
Bolsonaro once again complained that everything that happens with Petrobras is his responsibility. “We nominate the president, but we have no influence over her. Petrobras is audited and inspected by nearly a dozen agencies. There is no price freeze on our part, we know that the consequences (of a freeze) are worse than the price increase itself”, he concluded.
Also on the radar, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), president of the Senate, said he defended Petrobras’ participation in the debate on the possibility of changing the reference years used in calculating the ICMS. The president of the Senate seeks to change the bill approved by the Chamber that changes the ICMS charge for fuels. The idea is to change the calculation base years from 2019/20 to 2020/21, in an attempt to ease friction with state governments.
Retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3, BRL 12.42, -14.70%) had losses of BRL 14.185 billion in value, going from BRL 96.5 billion to BRL 82.32 billion in the week.
High interest rate scenario shakes “techs” stocks
In percentage terms, the biggest falls for the Ibovespa were from stocks that are heavily impacted by the environment of rising interest rates, with several houses (such as Credit, XP and Bradesco BBI) now seeing the Selic at double digits (ie , up 10%) next year.
For the next meeting, next week, the stakes are growing for an interest rate hike of 1.25 points and 1.5 percentage points and even beyond. According to Bloomberg, the Selic price hike at the next meeting surpassed 160 points, from 147 the day before, after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the BC “could not stay behind the curve” and would have to stay keeping an eye on inflation, said the minister.
Inter Bank (BIDI4, BRL 13.60, -21.39%; BIDI11, BRL 40.14, -20.17%), Méliuz (CASH3, BRL 3.91, -21.01%) had write-offs above 20%, with the market pricing these faster rate hikes. In terms of market value, Banco Inter lost R$8.74 billion, going from R$43.1 billion to R$34.36 billion.
Rate advances tend to specifically affect the technology sector, which has longer cash flows and is more impacted by rising long-term interest rates.
In addition to them, construction companies were also well impacted, with companies such as EzTec (EZTC3, R$ 19.78, -18.53%) and Cyrela (CYRE3, R$ 15.18, -16.50%) among the largest losses. Construction companies tend to be negatively affected by higher interest rates. This is because the higher financing rate tends to weigh more on the pockets of customers, who start to avoid spending when possible.
Among the few increases in the week, companies such as Klabin (KLBN11, R$ 24.20, +4.40%) and Suzano (SUZB3, R$ 52.80, +3.71%) stood out, amid the rise in the dollar and with analysts, such as Bradesco BBI, highlighting the shares as good alternatives for investors in search of “places to shelter” in the stock market amidst the most troubled environment.
Suzano had the biggest advance in market value, from BRL 68.69 billion to BRL 71.238 billion (or about BRL 2.55 billion), while Klabin had an increase of BRL 995 million, from BRL 26, 84 billion to R$27.83 billion.
Check out the variations in the market value of Ibovespa companies, according to a survey by Economática:
|Name
|Market value on October 15 (in R$ thousands)
|Market value on October 22 (in R$ thousands)
|Variation (in R$ thousands)
|Petrobras
|390,276,007
|359,899,797
|-30,376.210
|Valley
|406,442,686
|383,269,206
|-23,173,480
|Magazine Luiza
|96,513,137
|82,327,827
|-14,185,310
|Santander Brazil
|141,287,333
|130,154,188
|-11,133,144
|Itaú Unibanco
|228,960,951
|218,814,473
|-10,146,478
|Rede D’Or
|129.504,763
|120,022,073
|-9,482,690
|Interbank
|43,104,008
|34,363,509
|-8.740,500
|Ambev
|244.398,110
|236,057,415
|– 8,340,695
|Bradesco
|192,029,694
|183,775,926
|-8,253,768
|Bank of Brazil
|90,110,353
|82,491.777
|-7,618,576
|finds
|42,596,633
|35,992,387
|-6.604,246
|Eletrobras
|61,703,590
|55,539,544
|-6,164.045
|Natura Group
|60,826,651
|54,956,204
|-5,870,447
|Hapvida
|50,629,293
|45,181,098
|-5,448,194
|WEG
|168,340,729
|163,179,735
|-5,160,994
|Intermedica
|44,859,437
|40,425,763
|-4,433,674
|cosan
|43,405,116
|39,055270
|-4,349,846
|Carrefour BR
|37,025,703
|33,412,471
|-3,613,232
|vibrate
|28,600,750
|25,059,150
|-3,541,600
|Braskem
|45,682,916
|42,148,790
|-3,534,126
|CSN
|38,077.360
|34,627,074
|-3,450,286
|American
|33,684,071
|30,329,156
|-3,354,916
|Renner Stores
|32,018,987
|28,705,134
|-3,313,853
|Towards SA
|33,992,186
|30,713,375
|-3,278,810
|BTG
|130,926,529
|127,653,681
|-3,272,848
|B3
|79.857,727
|76,639127
|-3218,600
|BRF SA
|20,848,364
|17,792,652
|-3.055,712
|Pan Bank
|20,534,156
|17,593,819
|-2,940,337
|Telefonica Brasil
|77,793,726
|75,080,971
|-2,712,755
|Cemig
|27,349,153
|24,697,581
|-2,651,572
|Gerdau
|45,083,488
|42,535,950
|-2,547,539
|CCR SA
|25,714,549
|23,290,554
|-2,423,995
|streak drugasil
|37.986,675
|35,593,944
|-2,392,731
|Usiminas
|19,975,149
|17,652,651
|-2,322,498
|Sabesp
|26,684,225
|24,387,632
|-2,296,593
|Blue
|12,172,988
|9,975,562
|-2,197,426
|Totvs
|21,458,824
|19,385,302
|-2,073,522
|locamerica
|12,699,761
|10,633,771
|-2,065,990
|espadrilles
|25,461,052
|23,446,989
|-2.014,063
|Energisa
|20,310,293
|18,318,968
|-1,991,325
|assai
|23,582,179
|21,659,573
|-1,922,606
|Sum Group
|13,576.130
|11,677,041
|-1,899,089
|Via
|13,000,020
|11,131,466
|-1,868,553
|eneva
|19,501,016
|17,716,692
|-1,784,324
|surpass
|16,442,282
|14,719,550
|-1,722,732
|TIM
|30,413,826
|28,720,137
|-1,693,690
|JBS
|95,390,533
|93,708,205
|-1,682,328
|petz
|9,365,171
|7,698,588
|-1,666,583
|Multiplan
|12,004,102
|10,420,557
|-1,583,545
|Dexco
|12,922,631
|11,382,913
|-1,539,718
|Equatorial
|24,228,863
|22,726,222
|-1,502,641
|Marfrig
|18,577,928
|17,188,860
|-1,389,068
|Yduqs Part
|8,145,154
|6,837,944
|-1,307,210
|Hypera
|18,948,157
|17,671,463
|-1,276,694
|Goal
|7,323,001
|6,071,692
|-1,251,309
|Sugar Loaf
|8,320,005
|7,070.392
|-1,249,613
|Highways
|6,921,429
|5,766,698
|-1,154,731
|Cyrela
|6,990,283
|5,836,771
|-1,153,512
|Locaweb
|12,908,187
|11,813,479
|-1,094,708
|Copel
|17,471,339
|16,395,091
|-1,076,248
|CPFL Energia
|30,050,796
|28,979,199
|-1,071,597
|brMalls
|7,129,502
|6,057,967
|-1,071,535
|PetroRio
|23,280,886
|22,223,427
|-1,057,459
|embraer
|18,865,375
|17,814,850
|-1,050,525
|Eztec
|5,511,560
|4,490,060
|-1,021,500
|cogna
|5,812,998
|4,897,124
|-915,874
|MRV
|5,982,809
|5,089,492
|-893,317
|Meluze
|3,977,810
|3,142,068
|-835,742
|Iguatemi
|5,881,202
|5,045,564
|-835,638
|Minerva
|6,134,432
|5,331,796
|-802,636
|CVC Brazil
|4,559,223
|3,846,212
|-713,011
|Cielo
|7,077,917
|6,375,528
|-702,389
|Fleury
|6,761,273
|6,169,622
|-591,651
|Engie Brazil
|31,454,014
|30,899,184
|-554,831
|JHSF
|4,083,035
|3,691,887
|-391,148
|Taesa
|13,061,933
|12,735,652
|-326,281
|Qualicorp
|5,516,295
|5,195,481
|-320,814
|South America
|10,764,109
|10,477,100
|-287,009
|IRB Brazil
|6,502,384
|6,288,986
|-213,399
|BR Energies
|11,123,278
|11,053,576
|-69,702
|BB Security
|43,288,164
|43,268,197
|-19,967
|American stores
|9,768,008
|10,285,965
|517,956
|Klabin
|26,838,945
|27,834,562
|995,618
|Suzano
|68,688871
|71,238,899
|2,550,029
|Total
|4,027,074176
|3,753,826,226
|-273,247,951
(with information from Reuters and Estadão Conteúdo)
