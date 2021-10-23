Ibovespa companies lose BRL 273 billion in value in turbulent week; Petrobras leads, down BRL 30 billion

SAO PAULO – The week was quite troubled for the Ibovespa, with the index closing at a drop of 7.28%, the worst in the period since March 2020. With this, the market value of the companies that are part of the index had a drop from BRL 273.24 billion, from BRL 4.027 trillion at the end of last Friday (15) to BRL 3.753 trillion at the end of this Friday (22), according to a survey carried out by the consulting firm Economática.

From the speech of Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, asking for a “licence” of R$ 30 billion to spend in order to make Aid Brazil viable, the stampede of secretaries in the portfolio due to the change in the spending ceiling rule, giving this greater space for the government spending and rumors of the minister’s departure, the scenario for the Brazilian economy has undergone a strong deterioration in recent days, which affected several assets on the Stock Exchange.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro’s expressions of support for the Economy Minister have quelled rumors about Guedes’ resignation this Friday, easing losses in Brazilian shares, they were not enough to quell the worsening of expectations.

The dollar ended the week up 3.2%, quoted at R$5.63, with investors looking for protection with “safer assets”. The American currency came to operate above R$ 5.75 at the most acute moment of risk aversion.

Meanwhile, to face the worsening fiscal situation, the Central Bank must intensify the pace of the Selic increase, currently at 6.25% a year, according to economists. “There is no free lunch: the end of the spending ceiling will affect GDP and inflation”, highlighted Credit Suisse in a report.

In this environment, in terms of market value, in the week, blue chip shares such as Petrobras (PETR3, BRL 27.90, -7.49%; PETR4, BRL 27.18, -8.18%) and Vale (VALE3, R$ 76.08, -5.70%) had the biggest losses, although they did not have the biggest percentage drop.

Petrobras lost around BRL 30.376 billion in market value in the period, going from BRL 390.276 billion to BRL 359.9 billion, while Vale lost BRL 23.173 billion, going from BRL 406.44 billion in value to R$383.27 billion.

The mining company’s roles were also shaken by the fall of the commodity amid new restrictions in China, and in the case of the oil company, also by political news. On the eve, it should be noted, Petrobras shares came to fall sharply shortly after Bolsonaro spoke of diesel aid for truck drivers without giving further details (later softening with more information about the program) amid the rise in fuel prices.

However, it is worth mentioning, Bolsonaro gave more details about what would be the aid of R$ 400 until the end of 2022 to help truck drivers bear the cost of the increase in diesel and went back to talking about an increase in the price of fuel.

The president also acknowledged that Petrobras should again raise fuel prices at refineries in the coming weeks, reinforcing the state-owned price policy. “We don’t have a crystal ball, we know that by increasing the price of oil abroad and with the variation of the dollar in here, a readjustment has to be fulfilled in a few days by Petrobras,” added the President of the Republic.

Bolsonaro once again complained that everything that happens with Petrobras is his responsibility. “We nominate the president, but we have no influence over her. Petrobras is audited and inspected by nearly a dozen agencies. There is no price freeze on our part, we know that the consequences (of a freeze) are worse than the price increase itself”, he concluded.

Also on the radar, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), president of the Senate, said he defended Petrobras’ participation in the debate on the possibility of changing the reference years used in calculating the ICMS. The president of the Senate seeks to change the bill approved by the Chamber that changes the ICMS charge for fuels. The idea is to change the calculation base years from 2019/20 to 2020/21, in an attempt to ease friction with state governments.

Retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3, BRL 12.42, -14.70%) had losses of BRL 14.185 billion in value, going from BRL 96.5 billion to BRL 82.32 billion in the week.

High interest rate scenario shakes “techs” stocks

In percentage terms, the biggest falls for the Ibovespa were from stocks that are heavily impacted by the environment of rising interest rates, with several houses (such as Credit, XP and Bradesco BBI) now seeing the Selic at double digits (ie , up 10%) next year.

For the next meeting, next week, the stakes are growing for an interest rate hike of 1.25 points and 1.5 percentage points and even beyond. According to Bloomberg, the Selic price hike at the next meeting surpassed 160 points, from 147 the day before, after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the BC “could not stay behind the curve” and would have to stay keeping an eye on inflation, said the minister.

Inter Bank (BIDI4, BRL 13.60, -21.39%; BIDI11, BRL 40.14, -20.17%), Méliuz (CASH3, BRL 3.91, -21.01%) had write-offs above 20%, with the market pricing these faster rate hikes. In terms of market value, Banco Inter lost R$8.74 billion, going from R$43.1 billion to R$34.36 billion.

Rate advances tend to specifically affect the technology sector, which has longer cash flows and is more impacted by rising long-term interest rates.

In addition to them, construction companies were also well impacted, with companies such as EzTec (EZTC3, R$ 19.78, -18.53%) and Cyrela (CYRE3, R$ 15.18, -16.50%) among the largest losses. Construction companies tend to be negatively affected by higher interest rates. This is because the higher financing rate tends to weigh more on the pockets of customers, who start to avoid spending when possible.

Among the few increases in the week, companies such as Klabin (KLBN11, R$ 24.20, +4.40%) and Suzano (SUZB3, R$ 52.80, +3.71%) stood out, amid the rise in the dollar and with analysts, such as Bradesco BBI, highlighting the shares as good alternatives for investors in search of “places to shelter” in the stock market amidst the most troubled environment.

Suzano had the biggest advance in market value, from BRL 68.69 billion to BRL 71.238 billion (or about BRL 2.55 billion), while Klabin had an increase of BRL 995 million, from BRL 26, 84 billion to R$27.83 billion.

Check out the variations in the market value of Ibovespa companies, according to a survey by Economática:

Name Market value on October 15 (in R$ thousands) Market value on October 22 (in R$ thousands) Variation (in R$ thousands) Petrobras 390,276,007 359,899,797 -30,376.210 Valley 406,442,686 383,269,206 -23,173,480 Magazine Luiza 96,513,137 82,327,827 -14,185,310 Santander Brazil 141,287,333 130,154,188 -11,133,144 Itaú Unibanco 228,960,951 218,814,473 -10,146,478 Rede D’Or 129.504,763 120,022,073 -9,482,690 Interbank 43,104,008 34,363,509 -8.740,500 Ambev 244.398,110 236,057,415 – 8,340,695 Bradesco 192,029,694 183,775,926 -8,253,768 Bank of Brazil 90,110,353 82,491.777 -7,618,576 finds 42,596,633 35,992,387 -6.604,246 Eletrobras 61,703,590 55,539,544 -6,164.045 Natura Group 60,826,651 54,956,204 -5,870,447 Hapvida 50,629,293 45,181,098 -5,448,194 WEG 168,340,729 163,179,735 -5,160,994 Intermedica 44,859,437 40,425,763 -4,433,674 cosan 43,405,116 39,055270 -4,349,846 Carrefour BR 37,025,703 33,412,471 -3,613,232 vibrate 28,600,750 25,059,150 -3,541,600 Braskem 45,682,916 42,148,790 -3,534,126 CSN 38,077.360 34,627,074 -3,450,286 American 33,684,071 30,329,156 -3,354,916 Renner Stores 32,018,987 28,705,134 -3,313,853 Towards SA 33,992,186 30,713,375 -3,278,810 BTG 130,926,529 127,653,681 -3,272,848 B3 79.857,727 76,639127 -3218,600 BRF SA 20,848,364 17,792,652 -3.055,712 Pan Bank 20,534,156 17,593,819 -2,940,337 Telefonica Brasil 77,793,726 75,080,971 -2,712,755 Cemig 27,349,153 24,697,581 -2,651,572 Gerdau 45,083,488 42,535,950 -2,547,539 CCR SA 25,714,549 23,290,554 -2,423,995 streak drugasil 37.986,675 35,593,944 -2,392,731 Usiminas 19,975,149 17,652,651 -2,322,498 Sabesp 26,684,225 24,387,632 -2,296,593 Blue 12,172,988 9,975,562 -2,197,426 Totvs 21,458,824 19,385,302 -2,073,522 locamerica 12,699,761 10,633,771 -2,065,990 espadrilles 25,461,052 23,446,989 -2.014,063 Energisa 20,310,293 18,318,968 -1,991,325 assai 23,582,179 21,659,573 -1,922,606 Sum Group 13,576.130 11,677,041 -1,899,089 Via 13,000,020 11,131,466 -1,868,553 eneva 19,501,016 17,716,692 -1,784,324 surpass 16,442,282 14,719,550 -1,722,732 TIM 30,413,826 28,720,137 -1,693,690 JBS 95,390,533 93,708,205 -1,682,328 petz 9,365,171 7,698,588 -1,666,583 Multiplan 12,004,102 10,420,557 -1,583,545 Dexco 12,922,631 11,382,913 -1,539,718 Equatorial 24,228,863 22,726,222 -1,502,641 Marfrig 18,577,928 17,188,860 -1,389,068 Yduqs Part 8,145,154 6,837,944 -1,307,210 Hypera 18,948,157 17,671,463 -1,276,694 Goal 7,323,001 6,071,692 -1,251,309 Sugar Loaf 8,320,005 7,070.392 -1,249,613 Highways 6,921,429 5,766,698 -1,154,731 Cyrela 6,990,283 5,836,771 -1,153,512 Locaweb 12,908,187 11,813,479 -1,094,708 Copel 17,471,339 16,395,091 -1,076,248 CPFL Energia 30,050,796 28,979,199 -1,071,597 brMalls 7,129,502 6,057,967 -1,071,535 PetroRio 23,280,886 22,223,427 -1,057,459 embraer 18,865,375 17,814,850 -1,050,525 Eztec 5,511,560 4,490,060 -1,021,500 cogna 5,812,998 4,897,124 -915,874 MRV 5,982,809 5,089,492 -893,317 Meluze 3,977,810 3,142,068 -835,742 Iguatemi 5,881,202 5,045,564 -835,638 Minerva 6,134,432 5,331,796 -802,636 CVC Brazil 4,559,223 3,846,212 -713,011 Cielo 7,077,917 6,375,528 -702,389 Fleury 6,761,273 6,169,622 -591,651 Engie Brazil 31,454,014 30,899,184 -554,831 JHSF 4,083,035 3,691,887 -391,148 Taesa 13,061,933 12,735,652 -326,281 Qualicorp 5,516,295 5,195,481 -320,814 South America 10,764,109 10,477,100 -287,009 IRB Brazil 6,502,384 6,288,986 -213,399 BR Energies 11,123,278 11,053,576 -69,702 BB Security 43,288,164 43,268,197 -19,967 American stores 9,768,008 10,285,965 517,956 Klabin 26,838,945 27,834,562 995,618 Suzano 68,688871 71,238,899 2,550,029 Total 4,027,074176 3,753,826,226 -273,247,951

(with information from Reuters and Estadão Conteúdo)

