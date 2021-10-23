Icardi posts message to Wanda, regrets and deletes

With supposed betrayal, signs of termination and reconciliation, the soap opera about the relationship between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara gained another chapter this Saturday (23). The situation between the couple seemed to be resolved, but in the last few hours the subject has resurfaced after Icardi no longer follows anyone on his Instagram account.

It is not possible to say whether the PSG attacker excluded his wife, as there is also the possibility that Wanda blocked him.

Icardi unfollow everyone on your Instagram Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Last week, the influencer made a cryptic post on story from Instagram, implying that the Argentine had made a mistake and deleted all the photos she had with her husband, whom she has been married to since 2014. She also posted a photo without the wedding band.

In the meantime, icardi he made declarations of love to his wife and even missed two PSG training sessions. The player also did not play in the victory of Paris Saint-Germain over RB Leipzig, in the Champions League. He returned to training with Pochettino’s team last Thursday, 21.

According to the Argentine press, Wanda she would have hired a private detective to discover her husband’s alleged betrayal. The woman cited as a possible ‘pivot’ of the crisis between the two denied that she would have been a “scapegoat of media violence”, without making it clear whether or not she had a relationship with Icardi.

Mauro Icardi started to follow only his wife, Wanda Nara, on Instagram Image: Reproduction/Instagram

This week, the player stopped following several Instagram accounts, including that of the Parisian club and his teammates, and had kept only the one from Wanda, who is no longer among the people Icardi follows.

This morning, the Argentine published a photo kissing his beloved with the caption: “Good morning” and a heart emoji.