If the government wants to pass a PEC to move the ceiling up, what is it for? – Economy

O Bolsonaro government announcement that it intends to pay part of the new cash transfer program outside the spending ceiling generated strong negative investor reaction. This reaction was already expected. The spending ceiling is the fiscal anchor of the Parents. When the economy grows and tax revenues increase, the ceiling restricts expenditure growth and revenue growth is used to reduce public debt. This mechanism makes the debt sustainable over time. If the captain lifts the anchor in the middle of the storm, the boat is adrift, it can hit a rock and sink. That’s what’s happening.

The proposal announced this week is to maintain the value of the assistance program at around BRL 200.00 per month, plus two additional and temporary installments, in the amount of BRL 100.00 each, with a duration until the end of 2022. With this, transfers would reach R$ 400.00 per month for each family. The program would serve 17 million families. One of the R$ 100.00 installments would be paid within the expenditure ceiling.

The other additional installment of BRL 100.00 would be paid outside the ceiling, with the payment forecast included in the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) of the Precatório.

Investor reaction was immediate and very negative. The possibility of changing the ceiling to finance the social program makes the ceiling a fiction. After all, if the government is willing to pass a PEC to move the ceiling up and increase spending, what good is the ceiling? In the end, the PEC dos Precatórios included not only the financing of the social program, but also a change in the ceiling’s index to create space for spending, in 2022, of R$85 billion.

The main pillar of our scenario was compliance with the spending ceiling. With the end of this ceiling, increase the country’s fiscal risk and risk premium, which puts pressure on the exchange rate and the inflation rate. The result is an increase in the interest rate needed to control the inflation, in addition to falling private investment and less growth. A downgrade of the country’s risk rating is also not out of the horizon. More inflation and more unemployment.

The strength of the resumption will depend exclusively on the improvement in well-being generated by the end of the pandemic. It will be the positive factor in the scenario and insufficient to offset the negative effects of the end of the spending ceiling. The question is whether the government will be able to regain control or whether the boat will sink, as in 2014/2015.

*TITLE PROFESSOR OF THE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMICS AT PUC/RIO (RETIRED), HE IS CHIEF ECONOMIST AT GENIAL INVESTIMENTOS