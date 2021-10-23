In Barcelona, ​​those who stop using a car get free public transport – Casa Vogue

+



As a way to encourage the population to adopt more sustainable means of transport, the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, offers its residents a card that entitles those who stop using their car to get around free of charge on public transport.

read more

Valid for three years, the pass is granted to those who decide to sell their own car, especially older models. The measure seeks to reduce the number of cars without an environmental certificate in circulation in the city – that is, those that emit more polluting gases into the atmosphere.

In Barcelona, ​​those who stop using a car get free public transport (Photo: Pixabay)

The card is of a personal nature and can be used unlimited throughout the metropolitan region of Barcelona, ​​during its validity period. So that its effectiveness is not lost, the holder cannot purchase new vehicles during the period in which the free pass is used. Nothing fairer, right?

For the city, the benefits are many. After all, less congestion, better air quality, less pollution and, consequently, less damage to the environment and contributions to climate change are generated. In addition, the population’s health is also benefited.

read more

The initiative has proven to be successful. According to the municipal government, since the beginning of the program, more than 12 thousand vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, have already been withdrawn from circulation.