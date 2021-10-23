‘In the times of the Emperor’: on the verge of death, father makes a surprising request to Dolores

Eudoro (José Domunt) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be very surprised by a surprising request from her father, Eudoro (José Dumont).

The colonel, very ill and on the verge of death, will return to Rio de Janeiro to live with his daughter. He will hide his health, but Dolores will soon realize that her father is coughing too much:

– That cough again, Painho! Every day looks worse! I’m worried!

– It’s nothing, old man stuff. But look, who would have thought… When he left the Recôncavo, he barely knew how to write your name – he will say. to see her studying.

She will claim that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) is encouraging her. Eudoro will be happy:

– Glad you can count on this young man. Now, for me to rest easy, there’s only one thing left: you make peace with your sister (Pilar/Gabriela Medvedovski).

– Oh! Until the other day, Painho said that Pilar was no longer his daughter – she will reply, surprised.

– I was wrong, Dolores. I was wrong with you two. Pilar is your only sister, a support you may need in a difficult time.

