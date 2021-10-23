Inter disputes the presence of visiting fans in Beira-Rio, but promises sales to Corinthians fans | International

Inter issued a statement earlier this Friday night about the presence of visiting crowd in Beira-Rio. The club expressed opposition at this time when the capacity is reduced by decrees due to the coronavirus pandemic, but officialized the sale of tickets to Corinthians fans for the Sunday game.

In the statement, Colorado emphasizes the effort to create measures to comply with protocols and make the stadium a safe place, by minimizing the risk of contagion for those present. He mentions that he has always been in favor of having rivals in Beira-Rio, but he understands that the moment is inappropriate.

– At this moment, it is inappropriate and imprudent due to health and public safety aspects (fan access control, lack of visual identification, social distance, etc.) – says the text.

Beira-Rio Stadium will have the return of the visiting fans in the game against Corinthians

The club informs that it has not received a contrary position from public bodies so far about the presence of visitors and will sell tickets to Timon fans through the website. Visitors will also need to comply with the requirements imposed on Colorados in Beira-Rio.

The duel with Corinthians, valid for the 28th round of the Brasileirão, takes place at 4 pm on Sunday. Inter is in sixth place with 40 points, tied with São Paulo, but ahead of Sylvinho’s team due to the goal difference (7 to 4).

Check the note in full:

“Sport Club Internacional announces that it recognizes the effort of its members and fans in general during the period of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the club has been discussing and seeking ways to gain access to the fans. takes place in accordance with the strictest safety standards, not measuring efforts and investment even in the face of an unfavorable economic moment due to the pandemic period we are facing.

At this time, however, the club is pressured by the regulations of the CBF and the State of Rio Grande do Sul regarding the access of visiting fans to our stadium. Thus, in view of the conversations held with public bodies through their authorities, so far we have not received any position against the access of visiting fans to the Beira-Rio Stadium, despite our vehement position in the opposite direction.

Historically, the club has manifested itself in the sense that football matches are watched by the fans of both teams, which, however, at this time is inappropriate and reckless due to health and public safety aspects (fan access control, absence of visual identification, social distance, etc.).