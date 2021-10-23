Internal Revenue Service opens today query for residual batch of Income Tax

The Internal Revenue Service opened today (22) consultation of the residual batch of refund of the Income Tax of Individuals (IRPF) for the month of October 2021. The batch also includes residual refunds from previous years. Refund information is available through the application for tablets and smartphones and through the site of the Revenue, in the area entitled My Income Tax, where you must click on Consult the Refund.

In it, the taxpayer has access to the guidelines and service delivery channels, in which it is possible to make queries in the simplified or complete format of their situation, through the processing statement, accessed on the e-CAC portal. If it identifies a pending issue, it can rectify the declaration.

According to the Federal Revenue, there are R$ 448.5 million in bank credits for 292,752 taxpayers. Credit will be deposited on October 29th. “Of this total, BRL 169,234,573.08 refers to the amount of taxpayers who have legal priority, with 4,593 elderly people over 80 years old, 40,459 between 60 and 79 years old, 3,862 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 14,520 whose main source of income is the teaching profession”, informed, in a note to the Revenue.

The payment of the refund is made to the bank account informed on the Income Tax Declaration. In cases where the deposit has not been made, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. This situation usually occurs when the declared checking account has been closed. To have access to the money not deposited, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit through the BB Portal, or call the BB Relationship Center, on telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800- 729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

“If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of their refund within a period of one year, they must request it through the e-CAC portal, available on the site of the Federal Revenue, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”, informs the Revenue.