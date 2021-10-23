× Photo: Millennium Institute

The economic team of Paulo Guedes lost little credibility that he kept with the workaround in the spending ceiling approved by a special committee of the Chamber to pay for a BRL 400 Brazilian Aid. The economist’s assessment Alexandre Schwartsman, former director of the Central Bank and critic of Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral measures.

According to Schwartsman, the Brazilian economy will register inflation above the target in 2022, low growth and interest rates above double digits.

What does the hack on the spending ceiling mean for the Brazilian economy?

Investors’ perception is that the government has abandoned the fiscal regime. They are using a casuistry, which is the change in the index, to raise the spending ceiling plus the issue of not paying precatório. All this to expand a social program without being forced to cut public spending, such as an electoral fund, rapporteur amendments that benefit the president’s parliamentary base. Ultimately, what they are doing is charity with someone else’s hat. The repercussion was terrible. The understanding is that the mask has fallen.

Did the government and the economic team lose the little credibility they had in the management of public accounts?

They didn’t have much credibility anymore. Last year and this year, the creation and renewal of emergency relief was understandable. Now, the dictates of fiscal policy are subject to the electoral issue.

What happens to the economy, based on this new fiscal reality?

We are already seeing the impacts of this change. The dollar is around R$ 5.70. A few weeks ago the coin cost R$ 5.40. This has an impact on inflation, via fuel prices and import prices. This ends up leading to an increase in the interest rate by the Central Bank, beyond what was planned. It also has an impact on economic activity. There is a greater perception of risk that translates into higher interest rates. All of this helps the country to grow smaller. Everything that has been done since 2016 is being undone.

Is double-digit interest a reality in 2022?

This is not yet clear, but the risk has certainly increased. I worked with the estimate that the Central Bank would end the monetary tightening cycle at a rate of 9.5% per year. My forecast is slightly above the market consensus of 9% per year. But it’s close to double digits. There is now a very real risk.

What does higher interest mean for the economy? Will we have stagflation in 2022?

The pace of rising inflation will drop in 2022. We won’t exactly have stagflation. It doesn’t mean that inflation will be on target next year. It shouldn’t be as high as 2021. The IPCA is in the range of 4.5% and 5%, compared to 8.5%, 9%. She falls but remains above the target.

Is the economic recovery process over? Will the next two years be of low growth?

In 2022 we will have low growth. But 2023 is still a long way off. In Brazil, it is difficult to make long-term forecasts. The course of policy does not appear to be the best possible. Most likely today is a polarized election between President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula. And none of the alternatives, from an economic policy point of view, are good. If this polarization consolidates, it will be difficult for us to resume a sustainable growth rate.

