iPhone 13 is released in Brazil and already suffers from lack of stock

Apple officially launched, this Friday (22), the iPhone 13 in Brazil. The new line of smartphones has the new A15 Bionic chip, new colors, bigger batteries (which last at least 1.5 hours longer than the previous ones) and a smaller notch among the new features.

The devices were unveiled worldwide on Sept. 14 during an Apple online broadcast. In relation to the “heavy” versions of the device, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max bring, among the highlights, storage of up to 1 TB and a 120 Hz screen update.

Although official prices at the official store start at R$ 6,599, it is already possible to find the devices starting at R$ 5,807 in retail chains. Check, below, the official prices and the values ​​that retailers are already practicing in this launch (according to the price comparison Zoom).

iPhone 13: from R$7,599 (Apple’s official store)/from R$6,687 (retailers);

iPhone 13 mini: from R$6,599/from R$5,807;

iPhone 13 Pro: from R$9,499/from R$8,359.12;

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from R$ 10,499/ from R$ 9,239.12.

Lack of stock

Consumers in the United States (US) are already dealing with a shortage in the iPhone 13 stock, as the product was launched there on September 24th. As a result, retailers are only promising November or December deliveries, with some devices also in short supply, such as the iPad mini, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 7.

In Brazil, there are also reports of unavailability of the devices. TecMundo contacted three São Paulo units of the iPlace store (Apple’s official reseller in Brazil), and the sellers informed that most of the stock has already been sold out. According to them, there are practically no ready-to-deliver devices.

Professionals explained that pre-sales started on Friday (15) of last week and that only a few models of the iPhone 13 Pro Max are available. The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the most affected, and new stocks are expected to arrive only from November 18th.

Because of the situation, iPlace has been selling the devices to order. Customers can go to a store, register and pay to receive the device at home starting in November. At the official Apple store on the internet, the devices are even promised for delivery on December 2nd, in a simulation using a ZIP code in São Paulo (Capital). Check the registry below.

TecMundo also got in touch with some operators to find out about the stock of smartphones, but until the closing of the report, there was no return.