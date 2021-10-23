iPhone 14 must ship with notch and no Touch ID; rumor strengthens screen with hole in Pro models

Update (10/22/2021) – FM

Apple has been reducing the size of the notch that houses the front camera and dedicated Face ID sensors over generations of. The iPhone 13 brought the most significant reduction since the launch of the iPhone X, but big tech seems not to be satisfied with the change and must use a new solution that would reshape the look of the smartphone. Previous rumors claim that the manufacturer may adopt a hole in the upper center of the screen to house the front sensors of the iPhone 14 Pro and, this Friday (22), reports released by MyDrivers claim that Apple is seeking to establish a new partnership with LG. The South Korean would be responsible for providing screens with the front camera hole.

It is speculated that only the Pro and Pro Max models will be equipped with the punch-hole screen, while the conventional models will still have a notch. Apple is expected to move to replace Samsung Display as its main panel supplier and build on technologies from rival South Korean LG Display, which has been working on new solutions that include thinner folding screens and under-the-screen camera solutions. To develop displays that support lenses under the display, it is necessary to use traditional panels with the hole dedicated to the camera, so manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi implement an additional layer of pixels over the hole. Apple should take advantage of this LG process to increase the use of area of ​​the iPhone 14 Pro.





On the other hand, industry sources say the screen maker won’t be ready to mass-produce these panels until mid-2023. in this period.

Update (10/08/2021) – LR

iPhone 14: Next-Generation Could Come With Front Hole and No Touch ID, Rumor Suggests

While we’re still far from launching the iPhone 14, Apple’s next generation smartphone has had some rumors and leaks revealed in recent weeks, indicating that the Cupertino giant is continuing its research into the brand’s next cell phone and may implement some visual changes important on appliances, including the removal of the front notch, for example. According to information, the manufacturer can adopt in future iPhones a hole at the top of the screen responsible for housing the selfie camera, being quite similar to what we find in models like Redmi Note 10, for example, and recent rumors indicate that only the Pro and Pro Max variants will have this design, while the other models will still have the rectangular notch.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, a new iPhone model code-named D85x is testing a 120 Hz refresh rate bore screen solution (ProMotion), a feature that is only available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. For now we don’t have much information about the next generation of the iPhone, but new details are expected to emerge soon, including renderings on the possible design of the devices.





Original text (10/07/2021) iPhone 14 would keep traditional notch and would arrive without Touch ID under screen, suggests leak

Chinese leaker @PandaIsBald has just dropped a bomb on Weibo. In an already deleted publication, the leaker suggests that the iPhone 14 is unlikely to bring much news, which contradicts details shared by big names like Ming-Chi Kuo and Jon Prosser. That’s because Kuo published in one of his reports that upcoming iPhone models would hit the market with a hole in the screen instead of the traditional notch, and Prosser published renderings that would show the supposed iPhone 14 design, reinforcing analyst predictions. In terms of references, the leaker Chinese had already predicted relevant events, for example, the announcement of the ninth generation of the iPad in September. He said it is highly unlikely that Apple will abandon the new reduced notch adopted in the iPhone 13 series.





