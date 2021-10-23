iPod turns 20: device still sold but ‘forgotten’ on Apple’s website | Technology

The iPod, Apple’s audio and video player, turns 20 this Saturday (23). The device represented a big change in how people listen to music, but it no longer has the same appeal.

At the Apple store on the internet, the latest version of the iPod, released in 2019, costs up to R$3,299 (see prices at the end). However, the device page is “forgotten” and has less prominence than products like the iPhone, iPad and Mac, updated this year.

While newer models are highlighted right at the top of the company’s website, the iPod only appears at the bottom of the page or for those looking for it in search engines.

The situation on the site seems to portray the iPod’s moment: in recent years, it has come to compete with cell phones with more storage space and streaming services, which allow you to listen to music without having to be stored.

Apple's website highlights devices that have recently received updates such as Mac, iPad and iPhone — Photo: Reproduction

What are iPod models?

In 20 years, the Apple device has had several models, some of which were intended to store more music and others, to be more compact. The device is divided into five main versions:

iPod classic: the best known model received six generations and had 160 GB of storage in the latest version, released in 2007;

the best known model received six generations and had 160 GB of storage in the latest version, released in 2007; iPod mini: released as an even more compact version, it had two generations, the last being presented in 2005;

released as an even more compact version, it had two generations, the last being presented in 2005; iPod nano: the device replaced the “mini” version, had seven generations and the latest version, released in 2012, has a 2.5-inch screen and 16 GB of storage;

the device replaced the “mini” version, had seven generations and the latest version, released in 2012, has a 2.5-inch screen and 16 GB of storage; iPod shuffle: the line had four generations, was the only one without a screen and, as the name implies, played songs in random mode;

the line had four generations, was the only one without a screen and, as the name implies, played songs in random mode; iPod touch: the line launched in 2007 was the first with a touchscreen, eliminating the need for the circular button.

iPod shuffle in front of an iPad nano (red), iPod mini, and two iPod classic — Photo: Chris Harrison/Flickr

What were the first iPods like?

The first generation iPod kicked off the design with a small screen and a circular button, which would become the brand of the line named “classic” from 2007 onwards.

The model launched in 2001 had two storage options: 5GB and 10GB. To get an idea, the latest version of the player reaches 256 GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 1TB version – space equivalent to 200 times what was available on the base model of the first iPod.

Initially, iPod users needed to have a Mac, Apple’s computer, to import music through iTunes, a music file manager created by the company in January 2001.

iPod (2nd generation) kept looking very similar to the original model — Photo: Cartoons Plural/Unsplash

The option to import music through Windows only appeared in the second generation, through an alternative program, called Musicmatch. Support was established in the third generation of 2003, when iTunes was given a version for the Microsoft system.

Also in 2003, users gained the option of including songs on their iPod by purchasing them from the iTunes Store, Apple’s online store where each track cost $0.99. The service was launched in Brazil only in 2011.

If today the standard is to use a streaming service to listen to as many songs as you want, at the time, iTunes represented a great advance for users: from it, it became possible to buy just one song, not an artist’s entire CD.

In the fourth generation, from 2004, the iPod got a color screen and a new control button. At that point, the storage space reached 60 GB. In the next edition, 2007, the device started to support videos, enlarged the screen and reached 80 GB of storage.

The sixth generation was the one that adopted the term “classic”: The model was finished in aluminum and had versions of 80 GB, 120 GB and 160 GB. It was the last in its category, and over the next few years, the iPod only had the “nano”, “shuffle” and “touch” versions.

How much does an iPod cost today?

Despite being less prominent, the 7th generation iPod, the most recent, is still sold at the Apple store. The model can be purchased in six colors – grey, gold, silver, pink, blue and red – and in three storage options, at the following prices:

iPod touch (32 GB): R$1,699

iPod touch (128 GB): R$2,499

iPod touch (256 GB): BRL 3,299

Latest version of iPod touch released in 2019 — Photo: Apple

As the model does not allow calls, it is mainly used for listening to music and watching videos that are on streaming services or stored in memory.

Apple points out that iPod touch supports the App Store and the FaceTime and Messaging apps. These services are performed over a Wi-Fi connection.

The 7th generation iPod touch has a 4-inch screen – in the original, it was 2 inches. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple’s most advanced today, has a 6.7-inch screen.

Despite the difference, the cell phone is only 4 cm taller than the iPod that is still sold. This is due to the thinner edges on the smartphone, which allow you to enlarge the screen without making the device much larger.