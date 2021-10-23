It is now possible to buy Bitcoin at Walmart stores

Anyone visiting Walmart in the United States to shop can take the opportunity to buy Bitcoin at ATMs.

The novelty was announced by Reuters, which noted that the large chain of department stores offers this facility to its customers. Bitcoin equipment, worth mentioning, are Coinstar brand.

The partnership between the companies is in the form of kiosks, which allows Coinstar, in a pilot project, to present its machines to customers at 200 Walmart stores.

To purchase Bitcoin, the ATM company has partnered with a broker called CoinMe. It is worth noting that this is the first time that the large chain of stores has installed machines like this.

Walmart allows installation of 200 Bitcoin ATM machines

ATMs are made to allow the exchange of physical money for digital, either in the traditional financial market or in cryptocurrencies. This initiative facilitates transactions by people, being an important exchange point for fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies.

According to Reuters, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed the information regarding the installation of the machines, although social networks and company communications did not disclose any information on the matter.

In the last month of September 2021, Walmart was published on a press communication site the cryptocurrency Litecoin, in information that made it clear that the store would accept this currency as a means of payment. Despite the appreciation of the fast cryptocurrency in the market, the company denied the fact, as did the Litecoin Foundation.

If confirmed then, the new possibility of buying Bitcoin inside a Walmart could be important news, as the store has thousands of customers who will start to see the digital currency symbol inside.

Bitcoin ATM number in some countries

It is worth remembering that Bitcoin ATMs have increased in quantity around the world, including in Brazil, a country that now has more than 20, according to data from CoinATMRadar.

The country that has the most such equipment is the United States, with 26,281 machines to buy Bitcoin for Dollars throughout the country. Next, Canada has more than two thousand machines, showing that North America is the largest region on the planet to have these machines installed.

What is striking is that El Salvador, with 205 machines, became the third country with the most Bitcoin ATM in the world, a country that approved this digital currency as a forced course last September.