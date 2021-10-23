Italian newspaper detonates Cristiano Ronaldo and says that ace ‘broke’ Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s passage yielded 101 goals in 134 matches played, in addition to some titles, but it seems to have not been memorable for the newspaper ‘Tuttosport’. This Friday (22), the vehicle published a text in which it criticizes the Portuguese ace and claims that he “broke the sacred rule of collective play” at the club.

The sentence was written shortly after Old Senhora’s former teammates, mainly defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, also complained about CR7’s excess of individuality. The newspaper, however, does not forget the fact that the Portuguese left the club with two Serie A titles.

“Juventus’ values ​​were called into question, perhaps Cristiano himself knew that, and today no one regrets his departure”, says part of the text.

“He left on August 28th. For us, it would have been better if he had left earlier, so we could prepare better. We ended up paying for it, we had a shock and lost some points in the first rounds. August 1st, we would have had time to prepare better and we would be ready to start the championship in the best possible way”, commented Chiellini, who is one of the athletes who has been playing for the longest time with the bianconera shirt.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is at Manchester United, where he restarted his journey through Old Trafford with no less than six goals scored in nine games so far. In the middle of the week, he was responsible for scoring the turning point in history over Atalanta, 3-2, in England.