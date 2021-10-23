“It’s a very demanding track”

Fernando Alonso had his car stopped at the beginning of the TL1 in Austin (Photo: Reproduction)

The afternoon of free practice at the US GP was not easy for Alpine. With no A521 in the top-10 in both sessions, Fernando Alonso explained that the problems for having such a low day: in the morning, he had technical problems with his car and, in the afternoon, he ran at the end of the TL2. He emphasized that the two situations prove the great difficulty of the Circuit des Americas track, and says the team will have a lot of work to do.

“It wasn’t a very easy day for us. We had a problem with the TL1, but our mechanics fixed it quickly, which was good, and we were able to walk a bit. This place [Circuito das Américas] it is very demanding, with irregular stretches and difficult track conditions. I rode at the end of the session, so it shows how challenging it is,” commented Alonso.

Fernando Alonso had technical problems with his car on the TL1 (Photo: AFP)

“It’s hard to know how we really are from our information, but there is work to be done tonight. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow and, hopefully, we’ll have a more relaxed day”, he concluded.

The two-time world champion comes from a tough race in Turkey. After a good start to the weekend and a promising classification, Alonso had no luck in the race and ended up only in 16th place – of the last four stages, he was the only one in which he did not score.

Formula 1 picks up speed again at the Circuit des Americas this Saturday. At 3 pm (Brasilia, GMT-3), free practice 3 will take place, while classification is scheduled for 6 pm.