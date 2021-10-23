“It’s cheaper to go to England”: journalist detonates ticket prices for the final of the Libertadores – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION / TWITTER

The Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras will only take place on November 27, but the duel is already causing controversy. That’s because Conmebol released the price of tickets, and the cheapest will cost R$ 1,100.00, the value of a minimum wage in Brazil. “O Globo” journalist Martín Fernandez criticized the high cost involved in the match and said it was cheaper to watch a game in England.

According to the journalist, the amounts involving tickets, accommodation, tickets, transport, food, etc., to watch a Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, the biggest classic in English football, are around R$9,900.00. Meanwhile, to go to Uruguay, a neighboring country, only the ticket from Rio de Janeiro to Montevideo costs no less than R$ 8,100.00.

“Still, it’s cheaper to see Salah x Cristiano Ronaldo in England (and buying everything the day before) than to see two Brazilian teams play in Uruguay a month from now. The caricature, even half-silly example serves to show how detached from reality is everyone involved in the organization, promotion and marketing of the Copa Libertadores decision, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, to be played on November 27 in Montevideo”, wrote Martín Fernandez, before completing:

“There are no flights from Rio to the Uruguayan capital for less than R$8,100. Since São Paulo, they are even more expensive. Reports abound from hotels and property owners who canceled reservations previously made and then offered them at multiplied prices. Those who waited for the finalist teams to be defined to try to buy tickets and arrange accommodation are being extorted by airlines (from several countries) and Uruguayan hotels”, finished.

If you count the ticket price, in addition to other costs, it is more expensive to go to the Libertadores final to watch Mengão. Tickets for the continental tournament decision range from US$200 to US$650 (R$1,100 to R$3,617.58). To purchase, fans need to register on the entity’s website, which made available about 7,500 to the nation.

With just over a month left for the grand final of the Libertadores, Mengo has two other competitions to worry about. In addition to the Copa do Brasil, Clube da Gávea is focused on the Brasileirão, since this Saturday (23), it will face the derby against Fluminense, at 19:00 (Brasilia time), for the 28th round of the championship.