James Webb Telescope will face 29 days “on edge” after launch; understand!

On December 18th, the long-awaited launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will take place. Even after many setbacks, the world’s most advanced telescope will still have to face another critical moment after its launch. In video, NASA explains how the JWST will spend its first 29 days performing a series of deployments as it heads to its destination.

The video, titled 29 Days on the Edge (“29 days at the limit”, in free translation), focuses on the 29-day journey after the launch of the space telescope, during which time James Webb will perform 50 deployments before starting work. It will be a moment of great apprehension until everything is confirmed for the beginning of your first observations of the universe.

Over the past few years, the JWST has experienced a series of delays in its schedule due to technological challenges, and the most recent delay involved the pandemic set in 2020. Webb Program Director Greg Robinson explains in the video that “we have 300 single-point fault items and they all have to function right.” More than 453,000 km away from Earth, the telescope cannot fail.

The video highlights the main challenges awaited during these first 29 days. Its 6.5 meter diameter mirror is bent like an origami to fit aboard the Atlas V rocket, which will launch it into space. Once there, the huge mirror will need to automatically unfold. After 12 hours of launch, the telescope’s thrusters will fire to drive it toward its destination — Lagrange Point L2, located 1.4 million km away from Earth.

Do you love #Webb? Do rocket launches give you goosebumps? This animation certainly has made us starry-eyed. Use your biggest screen. Turn up the volume! https://t.co/ST0dWrEElL#WebbFliesAriane pic.twitter.com/mPAPza1jmg — ESA Webb Telescope (@ESA_Webb) October 12, 2021

As it heads for L2, the James Webb will be vulnerable to solar winds. For this reason, a compensation tab will be activated, to guarantee the stability of its trajectory. Perhaps one of the biggest challenges for the JWST is the task of deploying the sunscreen array, which is the size of a tennis court. The system has 140 release mechanisms, 70 sets of hinges, 400 pulleys, 90 cables and 8 deployment motors, in addition to bearing springs and gears.

Each of these items should work as expected to ensure the successful installation of James Webb into the space. “These two weeks after launch will be like our Super Bowl, the World Cup — you choose the analogy,” said Amy Lo, Webb’s deputy director of vehicle engineering. Once these days of anguish have passed, the telescope will begin to make observations of deep space, which could revolutionize our understanding of it. Astronomers will also use JWST to study the beginning of the universe and also analyze the atmosphere of distant worlds.

Source: Space.com