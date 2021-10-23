João Guilherme pronounces on the alleged betrayal

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/23/2021 11:07 amUpdated on 10/23/2021 11:19 am

At the Jungle Party of A Fazenda 13, in a conversation with MC Gui, Gui Araujo gave more details about his supposed romance with Jade Picon.

At the time, the pawn suggested that the affair had started before the end of the relationship between the influencer and João Guilherme: The mess went crazy and I didn’t even know it. […] When I found out about the tour, I was [com ela] well before the end of the previous ‘contract’ (dating), I said: ‘Wow, what time, you know what you do’. And she: ‘So, I’m telling you because this is the stuff and I want it so much.’ I said: ‘Whoa, bro!’ After that, the stuff went crazy. Day, night, night and day”.

During the night, João said that he was following everything and that he would comment later.

This morning, who showed up on social media was Duda Reis, who was also involved with Gui Araujo before A Fazenda. The influencer said that certain people will never change and that she is grateful for the deliverance.

João agreed with the influencer and added to his tweet: “In ours”, in addition to putting a heart.

Recently, João and Duda were spotted at a club in São Paulo. The artist revealed that they have already stayed, and in an interview with Hotel Mazzafera, Duda spoke about their relationship and said that she likes him a lot.

João Guilherme and Jade Picon dated for three years. The former couple announced the end on August 29, a few days before Gui Araujo was confined to the rural reality show.

João became friends with Gui Araujo during his relationship with Jade, as the ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex is best friends with Leo Picon, older brother of the influencer.