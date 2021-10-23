João Guilherme pronounces on the alleged betrayal

At the Jungle Party of A Fazenda 13, in a conversation with MC Gui, Gui Araujo gave more details about his supposed romance with Jade Picon.

At the time, the pawn suggested that the affair had started before the end of the relationship between the influencer and João Guilherme: The mess went crazy and I didn’t even know it. […] When I found out about the tour, I was [com ela] well before the end of the previous ‘contract’ (dating), I said: ‘Wow, what time, you know what you do’. And she: ‘So, I’m telling you because this is the stuff and I want it so much.’ I said: ‘Whoa, bro!’ After that, the stuff went crazy. Day, night, night and day”.

During the night, João said that he was following everything and that he would comment later.