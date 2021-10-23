Johnny Massaro analyzes sex scenes in ‘Secret Truths’ 2, talks about dating and says he’s excited for the arrival of his 30s

Johnny Massaro (Photo: Reproduction)

“Secret Truths” 2 was released with the promise of many sex scenes. While the topic arouses curiosity, it is still surrounded by taboos. For Johnny Massaro, which Giotto lives in the plot, the soap opera opens up an opportunity for reflection. In the story, the character maintains a fake marriage with a woman and gets involved with the male prostitute Matheus (Bruno Montaleone), for whom his stepmother, Beth (Deborah Evelyn), is in love:

– I think this is the delight of the human being. We are quite contradictory. What delights is also what frightens. When talking about our desires, especially sexual ones, naturally this involves many taboos. We are not used to talking about sex. And it’s a primordial thing. None of us would be here if it weren’t for two people who came together through the sexual act. There is a whole historical and social process that ends up creating taboos, and we absorb it. Not only as an actor, but as a person, I’m interested in demystifying what it’s like to relate and exploring that. Which is not to say that the structure that is considered normal is not possible either. We are talking about a multitude of possible arrangements within the desire.

by several teasers disclosed, it was possible to see that burning sequences are coming up between Johnny and Bruno:

– There is something absolutely wonderful that we cannot lose sight of: the possibility of talking about it. Of course it is complex, it involves many taboos, but it is important because it exists in life. In a way, art cannot be limited. If you limit it, you murder its very intention, which is to make people think and transform. And that’s still in streaming, which is something you can choose to see. In the soap operas themselves, a few years ago, kissing between two men was a scandal. Had Felix (Matthew Solano) in “Love for life”. Bruno Gagliasso and Erom Cordeiro, I think they recorded a scene in “América” ​​that was not aired. It exists in life, why not be there?

The debut of the plot, last Wednesday (20), coincided with the fact that Johnny’s relationship with João Pedro Accioly, his childhood friend, became public:

– It was a funny dramaturgy in the sense that we did eight months of dating the day the teaser of the novel came out. We were talking about the beauty of love, of a story that begins in childhood and is found again now, and there was also the teaser showing something totally sexual. It was a natural and funny moment. I’m happy with how it turned out, being able to learn from someone, have fun with someone and trust someone. It’s a very beautiful story.

Actors have already reported fear of exposing their same-sex relationships and, as a result, losing roles on TV. Cases, for example, of Bruna Linzmeyer (read what she said in an interview on the website) and Igor Cosso (check his account). Johnny says that everything was different with him:

– I always worked, never hid who I am. I just never wanted to say I was with anyone. It was more a matter of the moment, of confidence that it was supposed to be that way. If that closes some kind of door, it’s because that door shouldn’t be open. What I got from that is because it was about that. It is a time to strengthen not only speeches, but identities and possibilities. My work comes before that, no matter what.

Close to turning 30, in January, the actor wants to continue with freedom and optimism:

– ANDu have a lot of affection for my trajectory. Of course, everyone has their own path, but I look at where I’ve come and I need to be fond of my story. Sometimes we’re not content, we think it’s not enough. I am creating more awareness of where I want to be and where I want to be. Only time will bring it. I’m letting go of old issues and trying to embrace new ones. In the sense of liberation process. Take away what is no longer. It’s a way to understand maturity. I’m excited to turn 30, excited about the world. It’s been challenging everything that’s going on, facing our government with our own ignorance… Because it’s a reflection. It’s hard to look in the mirror and say we’re not pretty. But we have so many possibilities. Although there is still a lot to be done, we have already come a long way. Don’t lose sight of the fact that the path is slow, but you can’t leave the boat. I was a bit like “I’m going to abandon the boat, let it go”. But I’m back with the energy and focus to be in the world hopefully. In 2022, things are going to be different. And works like “Secret Truths” set foot in the door, strike the match and blow it up. It will work.

Johnny Massaro and his boyfriend, João (Photo: Reproduction)

