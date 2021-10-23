Joo Figueiredo, Sasha’s husband, announces that he leaves the gospel and explains his decision

Joo Figueiredo in Instagram Stories (photo: Reproduo/Instagram) This Friday (10/22), the singer



Joo Figueiredo



, husband of



Sasha Meneghel



, used Instagram to talk about the rumors that he would be leaving gospel music, the genre in which he consolidated his career.

Through a series of videos published in Stories, the 22-year-old artist confirmed that he is leaving the religious music market, but reinforced that he is still a Christian.

“I’m a singer. I started in the gospel genre and I’m no longer part of that market. It doesn’t mean I’m no longer a Christian. It just means I’m not going to market that kind of music. I did not abandon my faith. I remain with the same faith, serving Jesus,” he explained.



joo



.

“You’ll see me singing Christian songs inside the church, on Instagram… I might even want to release songs with that connotation. My desire and purpose is to communicate with people, whoever they are, Christian or not,” he said. .

“I want to talk about things that would not necessarily fit this genre. About romance, the love I feel for my wife, telling things about our history, everyday things, that would not be coherent in the gospel environment”, justified the husband in



Sasha



.

John also said that he doesn’t care about other people’s opinions about the decision he made. “Many say, but I’m very convinced of my faith, my essence and what I was born to do. I’m very happy. This year we’re going to release a song and the album is for the beginning of next year,” he said.