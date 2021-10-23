Judge releases money for Botafogo to pay a month of overdue image rights

Judge Cissa de Almeida Biasoli, of the 75th Labor Court, issued this Friday a permit for the Botafogo pay part of the image rights of players who are in arrears. The information comes from reporter Thiago Veras, from Rádio Tupi.

With the money released, Botafogo will pay a month’s worth of image rights that were open, about BRL 440 thousand, to the 17 athletes who receive this modality. President Durcesio Mello informed the players that the payment will be made next Monday.

Thus, one month of image rights will still be open, in addition to the amount exceeding 60 minimum wages under the CLT regime for the three professionals who earn above this amount.

The delay in payments prompted a protest from the cast, who decided not to grant press conferences or exclusive interviews until the matter was resolved. Botafogo is in the final straight of Serie B and is in second place, with 55 points, with seven rounds to go.