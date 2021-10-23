Justus’ wife, Ana Paula Siebert shocks with revelation involving Ticiane Pinheiro

Ana Paula Siebert, wife of Roberto Justus, decided to express himself about the countless rumors that he would be cultivating an enmity with Titian Pine, ex-wife of the businessman.

During interaction with fans on Instagram, the content creator denied the rumor and stated that every now and then she talked to the presenter about Rafa Justus, daughter Roberto and Tici had while they were married.

“We always talk about Rafa! We have no reason not to talk! I respect her and her story, and especially Rafa”, shot.

“So we talk, yes, we talk about important decisions for the good and harmony of everyone in the family, because that’s what matters!”, he explained then.

Recently, Ana Paula reported on the difficulty she has faced in reconciling motherhood with professional life:

“I’ll tell you that this week I truly tested my immunity. After changing my temperature so much – and so, it’s not like I changed my temperature a little bit. I changed drastically. I slept very little. I don’t think there was a single night that I slept more than five hours. I found out that my immunity is good, otherwise I would be sick”.

“I’m that person who needs eight hours sleep to get well. That night I slept. But in my everyday life, after Vicky was born, I never slept for eight hours again. I used to be able to. But nowadays it has combined work, home, family, husband, travel, daughter. Eight hours is a luxury that no longer exists in my life“, said the blonde, who recently traveled to the Caribbean and later Serra Gaucha.

In another part of the outburst, she stated that she cannot handle everything. “I’m always asked: ‘How do you manage to handle everything?’ Guys, I can’t. There comes a time in our lives when we have to have priority. Some things get abandoned and then we search again, and abandon it again. You can’t do everything“, he explained, concluding:

“I see some friends who I see that sometimes they try to fix everything and keep killing themselves. So, I say: ‘Take off that cover of Wonder Woman, because it’s only in movies and movies’. In real life, we need to learn to do what we can. What is not possible, patience, we let it go. You have to learn to be more detached with things”.

Look:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.