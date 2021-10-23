Kanter criticizes government, Celtics games suspended in China | nba

The Turkish center Enes Kanter, of the Boston Celtics, again scathingly criticized the Chinese government on Friday. He posted video on his social media with allegations of human rights violations related to ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China.

Kanter also criticized leaders of Middle Eastern nations, prominent Muslim athletes and former athletes, such as Liverpool player Mohamed Salah, boxer Amir Khan and NBA Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for not commenting on the issue. Earlier this week, he had spoken of “cultural genocide” in the Tibet region, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.”

1 of 2 Enes Kanter — Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images Enes Kanter — Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

– Right now, as I send this message, torture, rapes, forced abortions, sterilization, separation from families, arbitrary arrests, concentration camps, political re-education, forced labor… All this is happening now for more than 1.8 million Uighurs in the Xinjiang region – says Kanter in the video, in which he wears a shirt with the words “freedom for the Uighurs”.

According to the New York Times, the games of the Boston Celtics, their new team in the NBA, were abruptly excluded from the Chinese Internet this Thursday by Tencent, a company that has a broadcasting agreement with the league. It is not possible to see reruns or live matches.

That had already happened to the Houston Rockets, when executive Daryl Morey posted comments in favor of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Morey’s new franchise, the Philadelphia 76ers, is also blocked in China.

2 of 2 Enes Kanter wears sneakers with the words Free Tibet in New York — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Enes Kanter wears sneakers with the words Free Tibet in New York — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images