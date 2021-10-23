Kia starts pre-sales of Stonic, hybrid compact SUV that arrives in November

Kia Stonic will reach the Brazilian market in a single version, positioning itself below Sportage (photo: Kia/Disclosure)

THE Kia Brazil threw a big party this week to announce its new logo, but who stole the scene was the stony, compact SUV which has a defined arrival date and price for the Brazilian market. The model was presented and will be the first product of the new phase of the brand South Corean in Brazil. Priced at R$149,990, the Stonic is already on pre-sale through the dealership network, with arrival confirmed for the first half of November.

The Kia Stonic will be sold in the Brazilian market in just one version, positioned below the Sportage, which has prices ranging from R$ 174,990 to R$ 214,990. The compact SUV is equipped with a three-cylinder Kappa engine, turbo GDI, with direct fuel injection, 1.0 liter, the same one that powers the HB20 and Crete. The difference is that in these two models the motor flex and Stonic only works on gasoline.

The compact SUV has modern lines and brings under the cap a hybrid system that delivers 120hp of power (photo: Kia/Disclosure)

Combined with the combustion engine, the compact SUV has a system hybrid MHEV, which uses a 48V engine that helps optimize fuel consumption and provides extra power when the car is most demanded. The hybrid set generates 120hp and 20.5kgfm of torque. Remember that Kia Stonic is not a plug-in hybrid, which recharges the battery on the power grid. But it has a system for regenerating the energy obtained from braking and deceleration. According to data from Inmetro, the South Korean brand’s compact SUV has a consumption of 13.3km/l in the city and 13.2km/l on the road.

Stonic is the first hybrid model in Kia’s new electrification phase in Brazil (photo: Kia/Disclosure)

NEW LOGO In addition to introducing Stonic, Kia showcased its new logo and slogan, which represent “the first step in the transformation of the vehicle manufacturer into a mobility solutions company”. The South Korean brand revealed its intention to achieve global leadership in the mobility industry. The new logo resembles a handwritten signature, and its symmetry “demonstrates confidence and the rising lines embody Kia’s ambitions for the brand.” In addition to the all-new logo, Kia has also unveiled its new global branding slogan, “Movement that inspires,” and its new corporate colors, with black and white coming to the fore as the primary colors.

South Korean manufacturer held a big party to present its new logo (photo: Kia/Disclosure)

Kia has been present in Brazil since 1992, when it was relatively successful with the van Besta and, later, with some ride models. The brand even planned to build a factory in Brazilian territory, but due to legal problems and a billion-dollar debt for the purchase of Asia Motors, the project did not go ahead. With this, Kia continues as an importer of vehicles, selling the models Rio, Cerato, Stinger, Sportage, Sorento, Carnival and Bongo.