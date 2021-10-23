Lack of cardboard for boxes is another problem manufacturers will have to face

Problem can mainly affect small and medium businesses

The pandemic because of COVID-19 has been affecting several industries now we may start to have one more big problem in the future: the lack of cardboard for boxes. Because of several factories that had to close last year, some companies are beginning to notice problems with the availability of this material., which is starting to impact some businesses.

This problem should impact small and medium-sized companies and not giants, as pointed out by a report by NBCNews, some retailers in the US are starting to have concerns about getting some packaging. In the article it is mentioned that this problem should become quite visible by the end of the year in north america, which is when there should start to be a lack of packaging, a significant increase in their price.

One of the main causes of this problem is the fact that several paper mills producing cardboard were closed around the world during the pandemic, which ended up accumulating demands much greater than they can produce. This was made much worse by the quarantine, because more and more people started to buy products online, causing more cardboard to be consumed to make these deliver.



Credits: Hunter Newton on Unsplash

But the situation that was already bad got even worse, that’s because the blizzard that hit Texas in February left several power plants out of breath., which affected several plastic refineries. This ended up greatly affecting the packaging market in the United States, making carriers and companies would prefer to use cardboard and other types of packaging other than plastic because they consider them more reliable.



“For things like boxes, there was already a price increase last year. We just got hit with it again this year, and we’ll likely see a similar increase next year.”

– Said Joe Stefani, co-founder and president of Desert Cactus, an e-commerce company founded in 2012, for the NBCNews portal.

Those most likely to be affected by these problems will be small businesses, that’s because giants like Amazon have ways to secure your supplies if necessary. As a result, the price of packaging for small businesses will increase in the coming months, which should influence the final value of the products for the consumer.

Source: NBCNews, ArsTechnica