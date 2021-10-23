Lack of inputs and energy cost hinder economic recovery – News

THE lack or high cost of raw materials completed five consecutive quarters at the top of the ranking of the main problems facing the industry. Industrial Survey, released this Friday (22) by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), shows that 62.4% of industries still face problems with inputs. The high cost of energy also featured prominently among the main problems between July and September this year.

“The rise in the prices of a series of inputs is still quite severe and widespread and there are still situations of scarcity, delay or even lack of inputs. All of this affects production. We noticed a disorganization in the production chains, with a negative impact on the financial situation of companies and on the cost of industries, which limits an industrial recovery that could be better”, explains Marcelo Azevedo, manager of economic analysis at CNI.

The raw material price evolution indicator registered 73.2 points, a result well above the 50-point dividing line. Data below 50 points indicate a fall in prices and above an increase in prices. As it is far from the cutoff line, the index shows significant increases and well above the historical average.

In the case of energy, the economist explains that the energy issue directly impacts industrial production and should remain a point of attention in the coming months. “The percentage of appointments more than doubled between the first and third quarters. And it was nominated by almost a quarter of respondents”, he points out.

The evolution index of the level of inventories was 50.1 points, practically on the dividing line of 50 points, which separates the fall from the increase in product inventories. The indicator of effective inventory compared to planned registered 49.1 points in September, which shows that the level of inventories remains below the level planned by companies.

Financial conditions

Given the problems with input and energy, the perception of companies’ financial conditions worsened in the quarter. The indicator of satisfaction with the company’s financial situation dropped from 52.1 points in the second quarter to 51.7 points in the third quarter. The indicator that measures satisfaction with operating profit rose from 47.6 points to 47.3 points, with a result below the 50-point dividing line, which indicates entrepreneurs’ dissatisfaction with the profit margin.

Ease of access to credit declined slightly in the quarter, from 43.1 points to 42 points. Despite the drop, the indicator is above the historical average of 39.7 points. The index reveals that companies still find it difficult to obtain credit. Access to credit is a relevant issue, especially in a context of corporate restructuring, which has been taking place as a result of the pandemic.

Entrepreneurs’ optimism

In October 2021, entrepreneurs’ optimism diminished. The demand expectation index of industrial entrepreneurs dropped from 59.7 points in September to 57.1 in October. It is the second consecutive month of fall. For the survey, 1,954 companies were consulted between October 1st and 15th.

The export expectation index fell by 1.1 point, compared to September and October, from 54.6 to 53.5 points. This is the lowest value of the index since March 2021.

“Despite the worsening of expectations, all indices were above the 50-point dividing line, indicating that there is optimism among industrial entrepreneurs”, explains Marcelo Azevedo.