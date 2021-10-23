Lakers fight Davis and Howard in loss to Suns

nba_lakers_has_briga_de_davis_e_howard_em_derrota_para_o_suns

If the Lakers’ first game of the season was not good, their second, against the Suns, was even worse. With a 115-105 loss to the defending Western Conference champion at Staples Center, the Lakers now have a two-loss campaign and no win this season.

The result of the game was not a true indicator of what happened on the court. At one point in the third period, the Lakers trailed the score by nearly thirty points.

The atmosphere was tense, with fans blaming referees for unscheduled fouls against the team.

During the second period, when the Suns overcame the Lakers 34-18, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis were involved in a fight on the bench during a timeout from coach Frank Vogel. As the two players walked to the bench, Davis shouted something in Howard’s direction, who apparently ignored him and continued on his way. When Howard rose from the bench, Davis approached him while he was still talking. As soon as Davis grabbed Howard’s arm, Dwight became agitated and they both had to be separated before things got worse.

The game didn’t offer much cause for optimism. The Lakers threw only 39.3% of their shots and on the other side the Suns hit shots as if they were warming up while the Lakers couldn’t make the basic spins.

In short, this team has a lot to work with and fix, and they are clearly feeling the frustration. In addition to having to deal with the team’s lack of chemistry, it’s very important that the cast stay focused on their goal.

The Lakers will have another chance to make things right when they return to the court this Sunday, in a match against the Grizzlies.

