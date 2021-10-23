Lary Bottino detonates MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco at Hora do Faro this Sunday (24) – RecordTV

This Sunday (24), the Faro time receives Lary Bottino, the fifth out of The Farm 13, in the board The Farm – Last Chance. The influencer tells everything she experienced in confinement to journalists Chico Barney, Leo Dias, Keila Jimenez and Lucas Maciel, presenter of Decompression Cabin, washing all the dirty clothes from the reality show.

During the chat, Lary reveals that he fell out with Anitta because he decided not to tell the artist a fact of his personal life, an attitude that displeased the singer. “She felt betrayed,” he reveals. And adds: “I was very upset, because I did a lot for her”. The public follows all the details of this crap on Sunday.

The influencer also discovers that Bil even said he would be with the recently eliminated Erika Schneider, which left him very shaken. Knowing this, Lary didn’t mince words and took the opportunity to detonate the brunette during the Plates Game, in which you need to choose qualities and defects of your reality peers. The ex-peoa even accused him of “a liar”, but ended up backing down at the last minute.

In the game, Lary also called Tati Quebra Barraco “masked” and “disguised” and, like Victor Pecoraro, felt the need to create his own plaques to classify other former classmates. For MC Gui, the model created a new category — that of “dirty play” — in addition to stating that he is “unbearable” and “toadying”.

Still in the attraction, Lary faces the dreaded Truth Machine, in which an expert analyzes whether she honestly answers questions about her experience at the house. The presenter Rodrigo Faro also conducts, live, a dynamic that promises to generate controversy among those confined in Itapecerica da Serra.

O Faro time is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays, from 3:15 pm, on Record TV. The artistic direction is by Cesar Barreto; the direction, by Rita Fonseca and Diego Oliveira.