Lary gets jealous to see Bil playing with Aline

by

Arcrebiano, Lary Bottino and Mileide Mihaile were talking in the room of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), when Aline arrived in the room and started to go through her trunk. Bil teased her, which angered Lary Bottino, who has been investing in the pawn during confinement.

Upon seeing Aline in the bedroom, Arcrebiano began to tease her.

“It’s all dirty. Go take a shower,” said the former BBC.

“I’m going to lunch and shower. Not now,” replied the ex-panicat.

“Take a bath, it stinks,” joked Bil.

“Do I stink? Only if it’s my foot odor,” continued the girl.

Arcrebian continued to tease Aline, until she rubbed a dirty laundry on him. Throughout the interaction, Lary was visibly uncomfortable. As a result, Léo Lins’ girlfriend left the room.

“Let’s go outside,” Bil said, inviting Lary and Mileide.

“Go there,” snapped Bottino. “He likes to piss me off, right?”, he said to Mileide.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife said that Arcrebiano irritates her on purpose.

“Go there with your friend,” Lary continued. “I’m kidding,” he said, leaning over and kissing Bil’s neck.

Arcrebiano got up without returning the path and the trio left the room.

Remember all the gardens formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda'



Liziane left in the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda'



Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda'



Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider , the eliminated of the week, was the most voted by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda



Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was indicated by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm



Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

