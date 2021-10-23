Lary gets jealous to see Bil playing with Aline

Arcrebiano, Lary Bottino and Mileide Mihaile were talking in the room of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), when Aline arrived in the room and started to go through her trunk. Bil teased her, which angered Lary Bottino, who has been investing in the pawn during confinement.

Upon seeing Aline in the bedroom, Arcrebiano began to tease her.

“It’s all dirty. Go take a shower,” said the former BBC.

“I’m going to lunch and shower. Not now,” replied the ex-panicat.

“Take a bath, it stinks,” joked Bil.

“Do I stink? Only if it’s my foot odor,” continued the girl.

Arcrebian continued to tease Aline, until she rubbed a dirty laundry on him. Throughout the interaction, Lary was visibly uncomfortable. As a result, Léo Lins’ girlfriend left the room.

“Let’s go outside,” Bil said, inviting Lary and Mileide.

“Go there,” snapped Bottino. “He likes to piss me off, right?”, he said to Mileide.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife said that Arcrebiano irritates her on purpose.

“Go there with your friend,” Lary continued. “I’m kidding,” he said, leaning over and kissing Bil’s neck.

Arcrebiano got up without returning the path and the trio left the room.

