Lary is frightened by number of followers on social network

Looks like lary bottino he was not very happy with the result of social networks after leaving “A Fazenda”. The youngest eliminated from confinement did not hide her surprise to see that the number of followers on Instagram remained the same during her stay on the reality show on Record TV.

In an interview with “Cabine de Descompression”, the program’s internet board, the influencer said that she entered the headquarters with 1 million followers and was visibly frightened to discover that the number remained the same. “Nothing has changed?! shock!”

Lucas Selfie, mediator with Lidi Lisboa, even tried to ease the situation by mentioning, without mentioning names, that other pawns are losing followers and asked: “Did you imagine you were going out with how many like that?”

“I do not know. I didn’t imagine anything,” Lary replied uncomfortably. “People are real, I found very little time”, tried to justify the influencer. “Usually when the person is eliminated, overnight the crowd will follow”, Selfie comforted.

In elimination, Lary received the fewest votes to stay, with 9.61% of the vote. Gui Araújo came in second, with 28.24%, and Valentina Francavilla was the most voted, with 62.15%.

