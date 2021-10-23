Lary reveals loyalty promise made by Gui Araujo to Duda Reis

Lary Bottino records, this Friday (10/22), participation in the picture A Fazenda: Última Chance, from Hora do Faro. On the stage of the attraction, the fifth eliminated from the rural reality of Record TV made revelations about the love life of her friend, Gui Araujo. She said the pawn and Duda Reis made a “loyalty pledge”. The two lived an affair before the start of the dispute for R$ 1.5 million.

This promise was broken by the influencer, who stayed with Marina Ferrari inside the confinement. Also, on some occasions, Bill let slip that he was having a relationship with more than one person. The pawn always made it clear that, although he liked Nego do Borel’s ex, the two were not in a relationship.

