LATAM announces the return of flights from Brazil to Orlando and more destinations in the Americas





LATAM decided to resume its flights from Brazil to Orlando (USA) in December. In addition, as of this second half of October, the company will be flying from Brazil to two more destinations in Argentina: Buenos Aires/Aeroparque and Mendoza. The company remains optimistic about the movement of reopening the countries as the process of vaccination against Covid-19 advances.

“With the advance of vaccination and the relaxation of rules for entry into other countries, Brazilians are increasingly confident to plan their trips and the demand for school holidays and parties of the year is growing”, affirms Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing Director at LATAM Brasil.

“In the case of the United States, we are already flying to Miami and New York, but it is worth mentioning that Orlando has always been one of the favorite destinations for Brazilians for family vacations. On the day we reactivate this route in the sales channels, our sales grew by more than 300% and this makes us very excited”, concludes.

USA

LATAM will resume its direct São Paulo/Guarulhos-Orlando flight with 3 weekly flights starting in December 2021. As of November, the company will also expand its São Paulo/Guarulhos-Miami operation (from 3 to 4 flights per week).

Starting in December, the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Miami operation will have 7 flights a week and the company will also expand the São Paulo/Guarulhos-New York/JFK operation (from 3 to 7 flights a week).





Argentina

As of this October, LATAM is resuming its direct flights São Paulo/Guarulhos-Mendoza (with 3 weekly flights) and São Paulo/Guarulhos-Buenos Aires/Aeroparque (with 5 weekly flights). In addition, the company already operates 6 flights a week on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Buenos Aires/Ezeiza route. In all, there are already 14 weekly flights between Brazil and Argentina.

In November, the company hopes to further expand the operation between the two countries.

resumption

Currently, in October 2021, LATAM has already resumed flights from Brazil to 16 international destinations, all from São Paulo/Guarulhos, having restored approximately 25% of its capacity to offer international seats in the country.

The 16 international destinations already re-established by LATAM from Brazil are: Santiago (11 flights per week), Assumption (5 flights per week), Bogota (3 flights per week), Buenos Aires/Ezeiza (6 flights per week), Buenos Aires/Airpark (3 flights per week), Mendoza (1 flight per week), lime (7 flights per week), Montevideo (4 flights per week), Cancun (2 flights per week), Mexico City (7 flights per week), Frankfurt (3 flights per week), Lisbon (4 flights per week), Madrid (4 flights per week), Paris (4 flights per week), Miami (3 flights per week) and New York (3 flights per week).

LATAM advises passengers to consult the rules of the countries, including those open to vaccinated Brazilians, in Travel Requirements.

Another important source of traveler information is the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information center. The company continues to reinforce safety and hygiene measures throughout its operation and comply with the protocols of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the health authorities of the countries where it operates. On all flights, it is mandatory to wear a mask throughout the trip (check out the masks allowed here).

