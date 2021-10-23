Latam resumes flights from Brazil to Orlando in December after making the entry of foreigners into the US more flexible

Latam Plane (Wikimedia Commons)

GONÇALVES (MG) – As of December, Latam Airlines will resume its flights from Brazil to Orlando. “[A cidade de] Orlando has always been one of the favorite destinations for Brazilians for family vacations,” said Diogo Elias, sales and marketing director at Latam Brasil.

The announcement of the reactivation of the route between Cumbica airport (Guarulhos, in Greater SP) and the American city of Orlando is part of the airline’s package after the relaxation of entry rules granted by the United States to foreigners, including Brazilians, which will begin effective from November 8th.

The Guarulhos-Orlando route will have three weekly flights. The company is also going to increase the number of flights on two other routes that link Brazil to the United States.

The route between Guarulhos-Miami will jump from 3 to 4 flights per week from November. In December, the same route will have, in all, seven weekly flights. The Guarulhos-New York operation will also increase from 3 to 7 flights a week.

The company also decided to expand its operations in Argentina this October. Three direct flights per week will be created between Guarulhos-Mendoza and another five weekly flights between Guarulhos and Buenos Aires (Aeroparque). In all, the company has 14 weekly flights from Brazil to Argentina.

Latam says that, so far, it has resumed flights from Brazil to 16 international destinations — all from São Paulo, which represents 25% of the offer of international seats in the country.

Gol (GOLL4) is also planning to resume flights to the United States. The company stated to the InfoMoney that the best dates are planned “from the second half of 2022”.

The company also said, in a note, that it is not possible to disclose the number of flights per week because “operations are still being planned”.

Before the pandemic, the airline had flights to the United States from Manaus (AM), with weekly departures to Orlando; and from Brasília, with weekly flights to Miami.

“The company wants to resume offering flights to the United States with operations to Miami and Orlando,” he added. “It is already possible to say that initially the flights will depart from the hub in Brasília”.

Azul (AZUL4) has five weekly flights to the USA. The company had already announced that it was “ready to increase its flight offer.”

In July of this year, Azul promoted an action in which it sold 600 tickets at discounted prices so that customers could use them on the first flights after the reopening of the US border for the entry of Brazilians.

Flexibilization

In addition to proving complete immunization against the coronavirus with one of the vaccines approved by the CDC (Anvisa Americana) or the WHO (World Health Organization), the traveler will have to present, from November 8th, a negative test for Covid-19 done within three days prior to departure to the United States.

It is not yet known when visa application interviews will resume at the US Embassy in Brasília and at the country’s consulates located in São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Recife.

Report from InfoMoney showed that Brazilians with travel plans to the North American country will have to do financial juggling, such as shortening the length of stay in the country, because of the unfavorable exchange rate.

The commercial dollar has closed well above R$5 due to internal and external instabilities.

