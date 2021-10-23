Lavieri: Renato Gaúcho realizes that it’s not easy to command “R$ 200 million team” – 10/23/2021

While he was at Grêmio and was asked to fight for all the championships, Renato Gaúcho repeated more than once different phrases that always had the same objective: “it gives me a lot of money and I’ll put together a team that will fight for everything”.

Now at Flamengo, the coach begins to be charged for what he said when he was in Porto Alegre. Today, against Fluminense, the coach will have to decide whether or not to save his team thinking about the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil next Wednesday.

After sweating to get the tie against Athletico, the coach sees players suffering from the sequence of games and others attending the medical department such as Gabigol and Arrascaeta. Recently, Bruno Henrique, Filipe Luís and Diego were also there.

The point is that the team from Rio can no longer lose points at Nacional if they want to reach Atlético-MG, and the classic with Tricolor has recently complicated the lives of the Flamengo fans, even in the huge financial disparity that currently exists between them.

Renato has had great numbers since he arrived at Ninho do Urubu, but some of his strategies to justify bad performances remain the same as when he was at Grêmio. But now he can’t talk about investment power anymore.

Flamengo has enough squad to fight for all competitions. Of course it is hampered by the bad calendar of Brazilian football, but this is a problem common to all the main competitors.

A strong squad manager, Renato still needs to show a little more in relation to Flamengo’s collective level of play to justify the label he likes to give himself as the best coach in the country.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on Twitter and on Instagram