Leaked documents suggest Facebook knew about radicalization of users but was slow to act, says press | Technology

A series of leaked documents suggest that Facebook was aware of the radicalization of users on the social network but was slow to act, according to reports in the American press published this Saturday (23).

A set of US newspapers investigated internal company reports in which officials warned of how the algorithms facilitated the dissemination of false information.

The reports are the same that were presented by the whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, to the US Congress to corroborate her speech during a House committee.

The documents, obtained by “The Washington Post”, “The New York Times”, NBC, CNN, among others, do not show, however, the entire path of decision-making within the company.

In some of the reports there are demonstrations of the company’s efforts to control the escalation of misinformation, while in others, the network is concerned about its loss of engagement and reputation.

The New York Times and the American broadcaster NBC highlighted a study done by one of the company’s employees in 2019, which was called “Carol’s Journey to QAnon”.

The experiment followed the journey of Carol – a conservative mother from North Carolina – within the social network to investigate algorithm recommendations based on her tastes.

Carol didn’t exist, it was a fake account controlled by an employee to assess the network’s response to the connections and likes of a user with the most conservative profile.

In less than a week of use, it was already receiving automatic recommendations to join conspiracy content groups like QAnon – which believes that President Donald Trump was fighting a battle against pedophile Democratic politicians.

In less than three weeks, the paper reports from the employee’s description, Carol’s feed “has become a constant of misleading, polarizing and low-quality content.”

Facebook responded to the report through a spokesperson who said this study, in particular, “is a perfect example of how the company improves its systems, and has helped remove QAnon’s content from its platform.”

Another experiment like this was done in August 2020, the same month the company pulled down the pages in support of QAnon – and three months before the presidential election.

The researcher in charge would have said, according to the “Times”, that the social network “has known for more than a year” that the recommendations system paved the way for conspiracy theories, which gave strength to extremist politicians in their campaigns.

The report on the American network CNN gave space to Haugen’s allegations about Facebook’s role during the invasion of the US Capitol, during the official vote count on January 6th.

The former employee claims that the social network misled investors and the public about her role during “extremist acts related to the 2020 elections and the January 6 insurrection.”

Facebook denies Haugen’s arguments and claims that the employee “taken out of context” the documents to present an “unfaithful portrait” of the company.

“The responsibility for the violence of the attack on the Capitol rests with those who invaded and those who encouraged them,” spokesman Andy Stone told the network.