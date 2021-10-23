Leaks the value of the fee of The Voice Brasil technicians

As we anticipate with exclusivity, André Marques will take over the eleventh season of The Voice Brasil, which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2022. Since Tiago Leifert decided not to renew his contract with the Almighty.

Leifert’s farewell from TV Globo will be brought forward to the month of November. Due to this, André Marques will remain in the attraction until December 23, 2021. It is noteworthy that Leifert only recorded the stage of Blind Auditions of the tenth season of the reality series that became a reference in the Brazilian advertising market.

Due to this information, a curiosity hangs in the air: How much does the Rio broadcaster pay for the artist to participate in the fixed jury of the reality musical?

To unlock this secret, the column went after this information and found that each juror earns something around 20 thousand reais monthly for six months.

Technicians in the new season of The Voice Brasil (Photo Fabio Rocha TV Globo)

In addition to the fee, the star or star who does not have a fixed contract with Globo enjoys all the benefits of the Marinho family company. The same scheme happens with the The Masked Singer Brazil and Famous dance.

At the forefront of this edition are the technicians Charlie Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos. Each of them starts the reality with 18 spots on the team. Running outside for the first time, a fifth coach can form an extra group, with voices that the others miss. This mission is from Michel Telo, five-time champion of ‘The Voice Brasil’ – or six-time champion, if considered his victory in ‘The Voice Kids’, this year.

Presented by James Leifert and by André Marques, with Jeniffer Nascimento covering behind the scenes, the program celebrates its ten editions by inviting the audience to an exciting adventure that promises surprising twists from start to finish. The artistic direction is by Creso Eduardo Macedo and the genre direction by Boninho.