Learn How to Enable Night Mode on XBOX

Finally! O night mode, one of the biggest requests made by the community, has already arrived as part of the new October update for Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.

And to celebrate, we’ve prepared a special article to teach you how to activate night mode and customize the resource in the way you see fit. So, no more stalling, let’s go!

O first step is to enter the settings of your console, and after entering select the option “Accessibility” and click on the option “Night Mode”. Check out:

When entering the night mode option, you will be faced with the following options:

The second step is turn on night mode clicking on the option with the same name and selecting the option “activated“, which will cause the mode to be enabled directly, or “programmed“, where the mode only works from a certain time. Check out:

The third step is schedule the time (if you want, if you wish you can leave the mode enabled directly and skip to the next tutorials) for the mode to be activated. You have two options:

Use the “ switch sunrise to sunset “, where the console will turn on the mode from 18:30h and off from 05:44h (this time may vary by region);

“, where the console will turn on the mode from 18:30h and off from 05:44h (this time may vary by region); Use the “manual” option, where you can set an exact time for the feature to start and stop.

Check out:

The fourth step is customization, so let’s break it down by topic.

The first topic is the screen brightness, where you can set the brightness intensity. By default, the console leaves it set to 45%, but you can click on the option and select a value between 0% (maximum brightness) and 100% (minimum brightness). Check out:

Note: The blue color filter is only available on Xbox Series X|S.

O second topic is HDR, where you can set whether the feature will be turned on or off in night mode.

is HDR, where you can set whether the feature will be turned on or off in night mode. O third topic is the theme. Here you can opt for dark, light, programmed theme and use night mode. The “scheduled” option can also be activated if you don’t want to use night mode completely, but just change the theme of your console. The option “use night mode” will automatically change your console’s theme to the “dark” theme. Check out:

O fourth topic it’s the glow of the controller, one of the most requested features by Xbox owners. Here you can both set the default brightness, which will work outside of night mode, and set the brightness in night mode. The farther to the left you select, the darker the Xbox button will be (and yes, you can turn it off by going to the last option), and the farther to the right, the brighter the Xbox button will be. Check out:

O fifth and last topic is your console’s on/off button. As with the remote, here you can set the default brightness and night mode brightness. The farther to the left you select, the darker the On/Off button will be, and the farther to the right, the brighter the Xbox button will be. Check out:

And that’s it! After finishing all the customizations, your night mode will be ready and activated! What did you think of this new function? Account for us in the comments!

