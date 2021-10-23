Leifert’s early departure causes an impasse at Globo with André Marques | Lo Bianco

Reproduction/Instagram Tiago Leifert will no longer present “The Voice Brasil”

Exclusive: The column discovered that the early departure of Tiago Leifert brought TV Globo to an impasse, and that Ivete Sangalo ended up being the temporary solution. That Ivete was a success with the reality The Masked Singer Brasil, everyone knows. That Ivete would be TV Globo’s biggest bet on Sundays from 2022 onwards, everyone also knew. But what no one expected was that the singer would already join the Sunday programming schedule as early as January 2022. But the column has an explanation.

After the program The Voice Brasil, which has a deadline for December of this year – and which would be presented by Tiago Leifert – TV Globo’s plan was to immediately follow the transmission of The Voice +, which would have André Marques as presenter. However, as André Marques had to replace Tiago Leifert at the last minute, it was not possible to keep the planning for The Voice + to enter the sequence. There would be two program formats with the same presenter. And by the way: André Marques’ image is already quite saturated among the public.

During a meeting at Globo, executives from the network decided to save time by putting The Masked Singer Brasil with Ivete in the middle of the field. It so happens that a new impasse surrounds Globo’s boardrooms, and new meetings will be held from the next few days to resolve the issue.

The first point that will be discussed is who will actually remain with The Voice Brasil, after this edition presented by André Marques. Will the presenter remain with The Voice, or will he leave permanently from the next editions, staying only with The Voice +?

If André Marques stays with The Voice Brasil for good, a successor should be placed to present The Voice +. The name of the presenter Tadeu Schmidt is considered to replace Leifert with The Voice Brasil, in addition to the journalist’s confirmation on Big Brother Brasil. If this scenario is confirmed, André Marques would continue to lead The Voice +.

It would be easy to resolve the issue by handing The Voice Brasil to Tadeu Schmidt, and thus continue with Marques on The Voice +. In this cake, the presenter Márcio Garcia for The Voice Kids continues to confirm. But a big ghost haunts the halls of Globo’s board of directors, and that’s why new meetings are being scheduled to resolve the issue: Tadeu Schmidt’s perspective on entertainment.

During one of the meetings that discussed the topic, one of the directors considered waiting for Big Brother Brasil to assess Tadeu’s performance, replacing Leifert. Allocating it simultaneously to The Voice Brasil brings a concern to TV Globo. The summit fears that Tadeu will become a kind of “Fernanda Gentil” in entertainment, that is, that the undertaking will not work. That’s because Fernanda was withdrawn from the journalistic and sports sector for entertainment. And the mission failed in every way.

The station is now aware that several attempts made with Gentil in this segment were deconstructing and weakening the prestige of the presenter with the public. And it is precisely this concern that haunts the corridors of the Globo executive: that the same happens with Tadeu Schmidt, and for this reason, the order is to be very careful with the new name that should enter or in The Voice Brasil from next year, or at The Voice + in case André Marques stays with The Voice Brasil for good.