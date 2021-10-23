Lewandowski scores, and leader Bayern beats Hoffenheim on special day for Manuel Neuer; watch | german football

Entitled to a beautiful goal from the top scorer Lewandowski (watch below), Bayern beat Hoffenheim at home by 4-0, this Saturday, in a game valid for the 9th round of the Bundesliga. Gnabry, Coman and Choupo-Moting noted the other goals of the Munich team.
In addition to the three points and maintaining the lead in the competition, the triumph was special for the veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer: it was his 300th win with the bavarian shirt. A mark that only former archer Oliver Kahn has managed to achieve (the current Bayern CEO won 310 times).
Lewandowski celebrates Bayern goal over Hoffenheim — Photo: REUTERS
The goals of Bayern’s victory, which came from a 5-1 over Leverkusen last week, were distributed in both halves. At 15, Gnabry, who had a goal disallowed minutes earlier, opened the scoring with a cross kick, reaching his 6th goal in the current Bundesliga season. Party by Dino Toppmoller, Jules Nagelsmann’s assistant who leads the team while the young coach recovers from the coronavirus.
At 29, Lewandowski hit a kick from outside the area and extended. Ten goals in nine games by the Polish striker, top scorer in the Bundesliga. In the second stage, Bayern reduced the pace, but increased at 36 with the Cameroonian Choupo-Moting, and at 41 with Coman, who scored his first goal of the season.
Gnabry (7) is celebrated by Bayern teammates after opening the scoring against Hoffenheim — Photo: REUTERS
Bayern now has 33 goals in nine rounds and is by far the most positive attack in the competition, averaging nearly four goals per game.
Borussia wins without Haaland
With the result, Bayern Munich reached 22 points and remains in the isolated leadership of the Bundesliga. Just behind, with 21, is Borussia Dortmund that, even without Haaland (injured), beat Arminia Bielefeld by 3-1, away from home, also this Saturday. Bellingham (with a nice goal that you can watch below), Hummels and Can scored for the Aurinegros, while Klos scored for the hosts.
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate goal against Arminia — Photo: AFP