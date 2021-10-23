Lucky buys 1 Bitcoin for $11,000 in Binance failure

One lucky one managed to take advantage of a flaw in the Binance cryptocurrency exchange and buy 1 Bitcoin for $11,000.

This occurred during the recent crash on Binance.US, Binance’s platform in the United States. The failure took the price of the BTC to $11,000 and one user was able to take advantage of the loophole and buy the cryptocurrency at a bargain price.

The story was shared on Reddit by user u/Traditional-Ebb-8380. He also published a screenshot of the executed transaction.

According to the user, the purchase order for US$ 11,000 had been placed 2 months earlier by the trader and forgotten in the investor’s order book.

So, as the order was open at the time of the failure known as a flash crash, it ended up being executed. As indicated on the receipt, he purchased 1 Bitcoin for $11,111.00.

It all happened at a time when the cryptocurrency was trading above $65,000 on other platforms.

flash crash

Flash crash is a very fast, deep and volatile drop in the price of an asset or security in a very short period of time.

The event on Binance.US took place at dawn on Thursday (21), in the trading of the BTC/USD pair. The phenomenon caused the BTC to drop 87%, with a turnover of 592 BTC. But the price quickly normalized.

Binance did not comment on the event. However, expert journalist Colin Wu has indicated that a software flaw in the platform’s trading algorithm has occurred. This caused the price of BTC to fall.

Cryptocurrencies are known to be volatile and the flash crash phenomenon is not new. In fact, in this same year, similar failures were registered. One of them took place in February on the Kraken exchange, with Ethereum

At that time, ETH was traded 50% below the value of the rest of the market ($700).

