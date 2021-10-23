Luísa Sonza would have caught at least three famous after breaking up with Vitão | celebrities

Marcelo de Assis Luísa Sonza already made the line go after Vitão

Luísa Sonza is enjoying her single stage a lot, since she split from singer Vitão, about two months ago. The 23-year-old singer went so far as to declare, after the breakup, that she has even participated in a sorceress and fell in love three times, without revealing the names of the lucky ones. In the “empowered single” phase (her own words), the list of heartthrobs appointed as affairs for the singer has at least three names. One of them is actor Ricky Tavares, 30 years old. The two stayed on a recent visit by Luísa to Rio, according to information received by Extra. The artist, not long ago, had his name linked to Bruna Marquezine, after being caught in an atmosphere of intimacy behind the scenes of recording a series.

In the list, there is also the actor Bruno Montaleone, 25 years old. In the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, he is the ex-boyfriend of Sasha Meneghel – the romance ended in 2019. Bruno and Luísa have even worked together: both starred in scenes beyond hot in the video for “Better alone”, with right to scenes with little clothes and kissing.

Another who was identified as an affair of Luísa Sonza was Pedro Calais, the 25-year-old vocalist of the band Lagum. He has also recently been single, after breaking up with actress Giullia Buscacio. In August, the two enjoyed a boat trip in Rio, accompanied by friends. They also enjoyed social at the house of singer Gabi, from the band Melim.

Luísa, by the way, suggested that she’s also hooked up with Pedro Sampaio, with whom she partnered for the song “Attention”. “We are great friends. But he has a soft little mouth. But it is a very beautiful friendship, a colorful friendship,” she said, in a conversation with Mateus Mazzafera.

Bisexual, the singer also said that she already hit on the digital influencer GKay and would stay with Anitta.