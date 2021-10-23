Luxembourg becomes the first European country to release marijuana growing and domestic consumption

LUXEMBOURG – This Friday, Luxembourg became the first European country to allow the planting and domestic consumption of marijuana. The announcement was made by the government and is part of a change in strategy in the approach to drug use.

People over the age of 18 are now allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants in their homes or gardens, under the country’s new legislation. Recreational use is also free.

According to The Guardian, seed trading will also be allowed without any limit on the amount or levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive present in marijuana. Seeds can be purchased from local stores, but also imported or purchased from online stores.

According to the British newspaper, the government of Luxembourg also said that it intends to allow the national production of seeds for commercial purposes.

In an interview with The Guardian, Luxembourg Justice Minister Sam Tamson said the government needed to act as the country faces a drug problem. The decision to change the law regarding marijuana was made because it is the most used drug in the country.

– We want to start by allowing people to cultivate at home. The idea is that a consumer is not in an illegal situation if he consumes cannabis and that we do not support the entire illegal chain from production to transport and sale, where there is a lot of associated misery. We want to do everything in our power to move further away from the illegal black market – said the minister.

Marijuana transport or trade remains prohibited, as is public consumption. However, the user can carry up to 3 grams of the drug, which will no longer be considered a criminal, but a misdemeanor.