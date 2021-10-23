Luxembourg releases marijuana cultivation and consumption | World

Luxembourg became the first European country to liberalize the cultivation and use of marijuana as part of a government package to combat crimes associated with drug trafficking.

According to the package, presented by the government this Friday (22), citizens over 18 will be able to cultivate up to four cannabis plants per residence, but only for personal use.

The place of cultivation may be inside or outside the houses, including balconies, terraces or gardens. However, the possession and use of marijuana in public places will remain prohibited.

The proposal, however, simplifies criminal legislation that will allow the legal possession and purchase of up to three grams of marijuana, which will no longer be a crime and be considered a less serious offense. Above that amount, law enforcement will remain as before, with those who market cannabis being framed by law as traffickers.

The value of fines imposed for violations of the law will be reduced from the current value of between 251 and 2,500 euros to between 25 and 500 euros. The government also clarified that the ban on consumption for drivers will continue to apply, with zero tolerance.

The trade in marijuana seeds will also be permitted, without imposing limits on the amount or levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive agent in marijuana. It will be possible to purchase them in stores, online commerce or even import them.

The government package also provides for an increased police presence, body cameras for police officers and the planning of a campaign to prevent drug use in schools.

According to the Lisbon-based European Drug Monitoring Center, Luxembourg will be a pioneer in Europe by adopting the new regulations. The introduction of the measures, which had been planned for some time in the country, was delayed for several reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is also the intention to allow domestic seed production for commercial purposes, but plans for a national production chain and state-regulated distribution were also delayed due to the pandemic.

The intention is to ensure the quality of the product, with the proceeds from sales donated to the prevention of drug use, education and health care for drug addicts.

Luxembourg Justice Minister Sam Tamson said changing the law to allow domestic cultivation is a first step. “We felt that action was needed. We have the drug problem, and cannabis is the most consumed drug and occupies a large share of the illegal market,” he noted.

“The idea is that the consumer does not find himself in a situation of illegality when consuming cannabis. We do not want to encourage an entirely illegal chain, from production to transport and sales, where there is a lot of suffering involved. We want to do everything we can to ourselves further away from the illegal market.”