Luxury yacht factory has record results and sees high demand for boat of US$ 10 million – 10/22/2021 – Panel SA

The luxury market’s resistance to the crisis remains strong in the yacht industry.

In the Azimut-Benetti Group, the balance of the last nautical year, which shows the numbers from August 2020 to the same month in 2021, the Brazilian factory registered its record sales in a decade. It was around R$300 million, according to the company.

It is high compared to the total sales since 2010, when the Brazilian branch was installed, which is home to R$ 1.2 billion with vessels made in the country. The delivery of a boat of this type can take up to two years, depending on the demand queue, which has grown since the beginning of the pandemic with new buyers and old customers looking for bigger and more technological models.

Interest is strong in large yachts, such as the Azimut 27 Metri, the largest model produced in Brazil, with carbon fiber, which costs around US$ 10 million and has already had eight units sold to Brazilian customers in just over two years old.

The Atlantis 51, considered the entry-level model of the Italian brand, with a sportier design and higher speed, which starts to be produced in Brazil, will double the total production of the shipyard here in the next three to meet the increase in local demand and export to 80 countries. The company says that it will increase the number of employees from 400 to 600.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter