Magazine Luiza’s fashion brand wants to grab the basics market – 10/22/2021 – Market

After reformulating its clothing sales channel, Magazine Luiza launches this Friday (22) Vista Magalu, the company’s own fashion brand that already owns Netshoes, Zattini and Época Cosmeticos. It is not, however, a label with a defined style bias, as happens in the premium brands of Brazilian groups, nor does it fit the “fast fashion” pattern of meeting customer demands for all occasions, from work to party.

The brand’s purpose, which has ex-Zara at the helm of style direction, Aneliza Paiva, captures the abyss in the middle, which is usually a small part of the brands’ collections of updated basics.

In other words, the intention is not just to offer the plain t-shirt or unwashed jeans, but a range that goes from cotton tops and the sporty sweatshirt look to the tube dress with wide shoulders and simple pieces with out of scope cutouts of standardized modeling.

Of the 200 models that enter the platform today, 70% fit this pattern, which will be permanently maintained in the portfolio but will have constant updates based on the analysis on the social networks of the team of eight people dedicated to producing the collections.

Every month, the brand will include an average of 20 other models, in capsule collections that range from passing trends to partnerships with brands and collectives of small producers.

According to the fashion and beauty director at the retailer, Silvia Machado, the nerve of the new venture is to make up for the lack of available variables for different bodies and genders, but at a really affordable price. The grid, in this sense, is made up of items from PP to G4, with an entry price in the range of R$19, for a top, up to crochets of R$299.

“We want to be a more diverse and inclusive brand, because even though this discourse has gained more strength today, brands do not necessarily offer options that value individuality, adopting the view that, depending on the body, it has to be hidden” , it says.

The first batch of products is inspired by clothing that refers to the days of flight imposed by the pandemic, with a style linked to the comfortable clothing used on trips to the countryside.

On the labels, there will be the number of the hotline, which connects with social impact practices and the fight against domestic violence, adopted by Magazine Luiza’s chairman of the board, Luiza Trajano. It is also being studied to revert part of the income to projects in this field.

Vista Magalu’s production will not be vertical and the manufacturing process of the parts will be in charge of factories in São Paulo and in the south of the country. This does not mean a hindrance from a logistical point of view, because the model differs from the large department stores that need to provide responses to the fluctuating trends on a weekly basis.

Another pillar of the new brand would be the approximation with local producers and artists from different regions, something that, if put into practice, could give a more comprehensive picture of Brazilian fashion production, decentralized from the South-Southeast axis and definitive to boost the vision of “Brazilianness” intended by Magalu.

The choice of launching itself in a retail saturated with fashion brands, Machado says, stems from the idea that it would be a complement to the Mundo Moda marketplace portfolio itself, comprising a selection made by the brands that are on the platform.

“We don’t want to prioritize the brand in relation to other ‘sellers’, but to draw people’s attention that Magalu also has fashion, a segment very driven by behavior and with a different sale compared to technology items, for example” , explains.

The plan also has to do with the fact that, although the fashion and beauty segment figures in fifth place on the list of sectors with the highest traffic on the platform, it is not in the same position when it comes to the number of sales – the company is not discloses its revenue by category, which ended the second quarter of this year with R$9.01 billion and net income of R$95.5 million.

Even designed as a label different from those available on the market and whose first campaign seems to refer to the beginnings of the colorful United Colors of Benetton in the heyday of the 1990s, Vista Magalu will not be alone in the fight to be the basics standard with fashion information.

It is possible that its main competitor in this area is Hering, which after being sold in April to the Soma group, owner of Farm, Animale, Cris Barros and NV, for R$ 5.1 billion, should undergo an image repositioning already in the next year.

At the time of closing the deal, the group’s executives said, at a meeting with shareholders, that one of the strategies for the brand is to adhere to the collaboration scheme and update the basic varnish, the label’s biggest asset, to give it a contemporary look at fashion .

Today, in the industry, one can read the idea of ​​contemporaneity through the prism of urban fashion, one of the pillars of the new phase of another conglomerate, the Arezzo group, owner of the homonymous brand and of the AR&Co. lifestyle arm, which includes Reserva and one recent acquisition, BAW Clothing.

Digital native as Vista Magalu is –although, next year, Magazine Luiza points may already receive racks so that the customer can see the pieces live–, BAW stands out in the market for the uncomplicated style of its basic materials. quality press. The difference is in the price, with a ticket that runs in the range of R$ 250.

Aggressive buying moves from other brands by Magalu are not expected. New acquisitions from the fashion vertical should only happen, according to Silvia Machado, “if they make sense for the ecosystem” and for the “company’s purpose of digitalizing Brazilian retail”. “It’s not planned to be a ‘house of brands’.”