Maiara appears with Fernando after a concert in SP. Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

After performing at Villa Country, in São Paulo, mahara appears with Fernando Zor behind the scenes of the show. He and Sorocaba went on stage shortly after the backcountry diva. To show that everything is right between them, the two posed for a photo, with their respective doubles partners. So, it was possible to see Fernando and Sorocaba, Maiara and Maraísa in the same image.

This was the only record of the two together. Who really took advantage of the reunion was Sorocaba. He lavished joy behind and in front of the cameras as he chatted with the singer. singer’s wife, Biah Rodriguez is eight months pregnant. So, Maiara took the opportunity to take some pictures with her mother-to-be.

Read+: Thaeme and Thiago release single from the DVD “Química”

This convenient meeting of agendas provided the reunion of Maiara and Fernando Zor. Still, there is no sign that the two have recently reconnected. In fact, the relationship full of comings and goings has even confused the fans. That way, it wouldn’t be a surprise if someone were to confuse the two shows with a reconciliation.

Sorocaba and his wife, Biah Rodriguez, pose with Maiara. Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

MARRIAGE PROPOSAL?

Hours before the show from Fernando and Sorocaba, Maiara and Maraísa they sang in São Paulo. Marília Mendonça took the stage with the duo for a somewhat unusual request. The sertaneja carried two rings and placed each one on the finger of one of the sisters.

Upon delivering the ring, Marília asked her friends if they would accept “Dominating the world” by her side. Laughing, the duo accepted and they took the opportunity to announce the tour “As Patroas”, which will pass through the capital with a special show lasting three hours.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the wedding rings, Marília also carried a bouquet of flowers. It wasn’t a marriage proposal, but that scene turned out to be a romantic movie set, it did. Still, that wasn’t the goal.

Read+: Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa have good drinks at a kiosk

They performed at Villa Country, on a night of important concerts at the house located in Barra Funda, west side of São Paulo. Even the audience was filled with famous guests and, in addition to the sertanejas, Fernando and Sorocaba also went on stage to perform. Despite this, there were no records of a meeting between Zor and his ex-girlfriend, Maiara.

MAIN NEWS

Felipe Prior recovers stolen car

DJ Ivis leaves prison after three months

Chico Pinheiro ‘forget’ live call

Specialist teaches technique for ‘cancelled’ dealing with public