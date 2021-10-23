Gabriela Doria – 21:23



A man who lives in London, England, was hit by what he called “a rain of droppings” while resting in his garden. A resident of a neighborhood close to the airport, the Brit was hit by waste thrown by an aircraft.

The nasty incident took place in July of this year, but it only came to light recently, when Congresswoman Karen Davies reported the case to The Royal Borough Of Windsor & Maidenhead’s aviation forum. She said she was “horrified” to be contacted by a taxpayer who described the “terrible” incident.

– The entire garden of the house, its umbrellas and the man himself were all covered. I know a series of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes. But what fell this time was not frozen and the whole garden of the man was splashed in a very unpleasant way – said parliamentarian.

Davies still insisted that the problem be resolved.

“He was in the garden at the time, so it was a really horrible, horrible experience. We hope this never happens to any of our residents again,” she added.

