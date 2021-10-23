Man rapes and gets pregnant sister of girlfriend who has microcephaly – General

Crime happened in the municipality of Ewbank da Câmara, but the perpetrator was arrested in Juiz de Fora (photo: Civil Police/Disclosure) Suspected of raping and getting pregnant a 21-year-old girl with microcephaly, a 24-year-old man – boyfriend of the victim’s sister – was arrested by the Civil Police this Friday (10/22), in Juiz de Fora, city where he works. The steps began on Wednesday (10/20), when the Military Police was called.

The crime was discovered during an ultrasound performed to investigate the suspicion of the victim’s mother, 49, who assumed that her daughter had an umbilical hernia, as the young woman had a swollen belly and often complained of pain. To her and the whole family’s surprise, the young woman was seven months pregnant.

The PM was contacted by the social assistance service of the Reference Center for Social Assistance (Cras) in Ewbank da Câmara, the city where the victim lives with her family. According to the police record, the reported to me that the illness prevents her daughter from talking and walking. Therefore, she communicates, sometimes, through gestures and depends on a wheelchair to get around.

In a PM statement, the suspect’s girlfriend, 22, reported having noticed that her sister cried a lot and that, sometimes, she would put her hand on her stomach and massage it. Together with her mother, she requested her sister’s exams at a clinic in the city of Santos Dumont. During the investigations, the doctor who conducted the procedures identified that the victim was pregnant with a boy.

According to the Civil Police, the author took advantage of one of the occasions when he slept at his girlfriend’s house and sexually assaulted her sister. In PM depositions, no family member had suspected the boy.

“We’ve already heard from those involved in the case, including the author who confessed to having committed the crime. Based on this, we represent his preventive detention, which was granted [pela Justia] this afternoon,” explained Daniel Gomes, the Civil Police delegate who took over the case.

The investigated was sent to the prison system in Santos Dumont and, due to the victim’s health condition, was responsible for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person. In case of conviction, the man can be sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison.