Mano at Corinthians, forward for Fla in the US, Gilberto at Santos and reinforcements at Palmeiras: the latest in football today (22) | fans

Credit: Assembly/Disclosure

Mano Menezes will replace Sylvinho at Corinthians, reveals journalist Juca Kfouri. Young striker from Flamengo’s under-20 team enters the sights of New England Revolution, a club that plays for MLS, in the United States. Gilberto, top scorer at Bahia, has a contract only until the end of this season and arouses interest from Santos. Leila Pereira can hire popular reinforcements for Palmeiras in case of Libertadores title.

Check out these and other football news this Friday (22):

Peter? Soteldo? Cavani? Palmeiras may gain reinforcements if they qualify for the World Cup

According to UOL Esporte, allies of the businesswoman, advisor and sole candidate for the presidency of Alviverde, believe that the squad will be strengthened in the event of a victory over Flamengo in the Libertadores final, on November 27th. If it wins the bi-championship, the club will guarantee a place to compete in the Club World Cup.

Mano Menezes is already coach of Corinthians, says journalist

“I didn’t write that Sylvinho is hanging by a thread. I wrote that he is doomed. The information I have is that on Sunday, regardless of the result he will not be coach of Corinthians after the game. The coach Corinthians wants is Mano Menezes”, revealed Juca Kfouri.

CBF gives ultimatum after field invasion in Pernambuco and punishment may affect Brazilian teams from Serie A and B

The case of widespread invasion by Santa Cruz fans on the Pernambuco Arena playing field at the beginning of the week could bring problems for other clubs in the state that appear in the Brasileirão Series A and B, that is, Sport and Náutico.

Serie A team striker joins Santos’ reinforcement list for 2022

According to information from the newspaper ‘A Tribuna’, there are already talks between Peixe leaders and people linked to Gilberto, Bahia’s top scorer, but none of the parties involved confirms an official proposal.

Delegate makes decision on case of player who assaulted referee

In contact with the “GE”, Chief Felipe Cano, responsible for the Civil Police Station in Venâncio Aires, said that he asked the Court to extend the deadline to conclude the case. He is awaiting an expert report requested by him to learn and assess the seriousness of the injury caused by the player in Crivellaro’s cervical spine.

Mercado da Bola: Clube da MLS monitors Flamengo striker

One of Flamengo’s great highlights in the Under-20 team, striker Thiaguinho is already attracting attention from football abroad. According to information from the ‘FlaZoeiro’ profile, the New England Revolution, a club that plays for Major League Soccer, in the United States, monitors the 20-year-old.