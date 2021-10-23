Maria Fifi! Zé Felipe makes a hilarious comment about João Guilherme’s supposed “horn” and the question with his brother’s intimate revelation; watch

The post of ‘Maria Fifi’ remains firm and strong in the hands of Zé Felipe! Kkk That’s because, this Friday morning (22), the countryman attacked again and revealed details of the love life of his brother, João Guilherme. The young man became the subject after Gui Araujo told, directly from ‘A Fazenda 13’, that he had a “forbidden” affair with Jade Picon, Leonardo’s youngest son’s ex.

Even without any proof that Anitta’s ex may have influenced the separation of Jade and João, netizens went crazy with the revelation and raised rumors on the networks. The curiosity was such that Zé Felipe’s followers begged the countryman to comment on the case. The singer, of course, did not disappoint.

“Guys, I’m going to talk to you guys. It seems that João Guilherme’s ‘mix horn’ is true”, he revealed in his Instagram Stories. Without hesitating, Zé shared his brother’s reaction to the repercussions of such infidelity. “Only he’s not too worried, no, because yesterday he slept at the motel. The boy is in the same battery solution, where he falls and eats everything”, shot. Help! Hahaha

In the video, the voice of ‘Senta Danada’ also showed an image of João Guilherme in a motel bed, which seemed to have been taken by the actor himself. Below, the countryman added the following caption:“I really speak”.

Zé Felipe talks about João Guilherme pic.twitter.com/m53M66r9fP — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 22, 2021

And oh what’s up! This is not the first (nor the second) time that Virgínia Fonseca’s beloved has given details of the lives of the famous – in addition to his own brother, Zé Felipe has already exposed his former sister-in-law, Jade, Neymar Jr., Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita, between others. Speak up, Joe, speak up! Hahaha

Jade and João speak

With the repercussions of the alleged betrayal, the former couple ended up commenting on the matter on social media. João Guilherme was the first to speak, after seeing his name in Trending Topics on Twiiter. “I click on my name and it’s bigger. Gui Araujo and Jade new (old) couple. It’s impossible to know. MBut the summary is: I don’t know about it, so I can’t really give an opinion. I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask. Tthe world is [corno] and whoever wasn’t will be one day”, he wrote.

fuck kkkkk I click on my name and it’s millstone, one group saying that the other was dressed up as me, others talking about the commentator who thinks everyone is mocking and then there’s something new: gui araujo and jade, new (old) couple; ) I can’t know, right? — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) October 21, 2021

but the summary is: I don’t know about the subject so I can’t really give an opinion, I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask 🤷🏼‍♂️ everyone is and whoever wasn’t will one day be 🙂 — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) October 21, 2021

Jade, in turn, used Instagram to give her version of the story. “I’m here to make it clear, with no possibility of creating a different narrative, I ended a 3 year cycle of my life, a wonderful relationship that taught me a lot, but what happens in my single life is only up to me and in it I am free to do what I want”, started the young woman.

She also stated that, from now on, she will not let her name be involved in “lies”: “Recently I see my name involved in a series of speculations and news that do not always have the slightest commitment to the reality I live and I often end up feeling obliged to position my truth.”

“THEat 20 years old, I’ve seen that living to prove your truth to others is a prison and I’m not going to put myself in that role. My conscience is clear. I think it’s natural for them to talk about my life, but don’t expect my position on everything they say… I won’t give space to judgments, lies and sexist comments”, shot.