Marina bursts into tears after Lary’s attack at Hora do Faro · TV News

After being attacked by Lary Bottino during the recording of Hora do Faro, Marina Ferrari burst into tears in A Fazenda 2021. This Friday (22), the digital influencer tried to clear her bar and explained why she is not on the side. by Rico Melquiades, his friend before the reality of Record.

The outcast of the week called Marina false, traitor, mimimi, sly, selfish, ungrateful, soap dish, plant and individualist. The girl was shaken, started to cry and was comforted by Aline Mineiro.

“You have your opinions. Whether to take a stand or not is your problem. I think if you were a traitor, these things, you would have to worry. Friend, go ahead, don’t let it get to you, no,” said the ex -panic. Then, the confined recalled Marina’s betrayal with Melquiades and stated that she would not do that in the game.

“Is it over there [Lary] you’re blaming me [pela eliminação]. I don’t want you to think I’m not a friend, got it? When I’m a friend, I am for real. I wanted you to understand that my friendship with Rico is not… Rico was never my best friend. He was my equal to my internet friends,” countered the ex-affair of Gui Araujo.

On her outburst, Marina pointed out that, contrary to what was speculated by the pawns in the game, she had never been with Melquiades before: “I had no obligation to be allied with him here in the game. It’s recorded, thank God, that I told you to he said a thousand times: ‘If you hurt people I like, I’ll walk away because it’s not doing me any good'”.

